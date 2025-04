Dinesh Nagarajan Global Partner - Cybersecurity, IBM Consulting

Dinesh is an expert in cybersecurity and focuses additionally on security domains around vulnerability management, Application Security, Security Assurance, Data Security, Information Risk Management, specializing in Enterprise Security Architecture, formulating IT Security Strategy to enable business objectives. He specializes in security for Digital Transformations, App Modernization and Migration, Redhat OpenShift, Cloud Pak for Data, Cloud Pak for Applications, Encryption, and Key Management.