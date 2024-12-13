13 December 2024
Agility and flexibility are critical for businesses in today’s fast-paced landscape and we are thrilled to announce that IBM Planning Analytics is now available on Microsoft Azure! This launch represents a major milestone in IBM’s mission to empower businesses with a comprehensive, AI-powered planning solution that aligns seamlessly with their unique infrastructure and business goals. IBM Planning Analytics on Azure offers an unmatched level of deployment flexibility, allowing companies to choose the environment that best fits their needs—whether on-premises, Hybrid cloud, IBM Cloud, AWS or Azure.
By expanding to Microsoft Azure, IBM Planning Analytics becomes the only solution in the market with such a diverse range of deployment options. This flexibility empowers businesses of all sizes and industries to harness robust planning, forecasting, and analytics capabilities in the environment they trust most. Whether scaling for growth or adapting to fluctuating demands, IBM Planning Analytics on Azure aligns with businesses' current needs and empowers their growth journey.
Organizations today face diverse operational challenges. Finance teams, supply chain managers, and HR leaders each have distinct needs, and the right planning environment can be pivotal to achieving success. With IBM Planning Analytics on Azure, users can:
IBM Planning Analytics on Azure doesn’t just bring flexibility—it brings intelligence. As an integrated, AI-powered platform, IBM Planning Analytics delivers predictive insights that help businesses make proactive, data-driven decisions. Teams can conduct complex planning and scenario modeling using familiar tools, such as Microsoft Excel, and leveraging AI-driven insights for more accurate forecasting.
Whether a business is just beginning its digital transformation or optimizing an established infrastructure, IBM Planning Analytics on Azure ensures a smoother, faster path to results. With AI-powered planning, flexible deployment options, and robust security, IBM’s solution aligns with each organization’s specific needs, helping them achieve total cost of ownership (TCO) goals while future-proofing their planning strategy.
As a SaaS offering on the Azure Marketplace, IBM Planning Analytics provides seamless integration within the Azure ecosystem, creating a streamlined experience for businesses using other Azure services. This integration within the Azure ecosystem allows users to quickly adopt IBM Planning Analytics alongside other Microsoft products, enabling efficient workflows and deeper, more cohesive integration.
Ready to elevate your planning capabilities? Learn more about how IBM Planning Analytics on Azure can transform your business.
Explore IBM Planning Analytics
Get AI-ready, secure, and hybrid by design
Compare deployment options and plans