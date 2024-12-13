Agility and flexibility are critical for businesses in today’s fast-paced landscape and we are thrilled to announce that IBM Planning Analytics is now available on Microsoft Azure! This launch represents a major milestone in IBM’s mission to empower businesses with a comprehensive, AI-powered planning solution that aligns seamlessly with their unique infrastructure and business goals. IBM Planning Analytics on Azure offers an unmatched level of deployment flexibility, allowing companies to choose the environment that best fits their needs—whether on-premises, Hybrid cloud, IBM Cloud, AWS or Azure.

By expanding to Microsoft Azure, IBM Planning Analytics becomes the only solution in the market with such a diverse range of deployment options. This flexibility empowers businesses of all sizes and industries to harness robust planning, forecasting, and analytics capabilities in the environment they trust most. Whether scaling for growth or adapting to fluctuating demands, IBM Planning Analytics on Azure aligns with businesses' current needs and empowers their growth journey.