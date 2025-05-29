IBM named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms

Data scientists and machine learning engineers face challenges with DSML projects across their enterprise. These challenges include ensuring responsible AI implementations, having an optimized AI stack to manage both costs and scale, and bringing automations to every corner of the enterprise. IBM’s watsonx portfolio of products and other innovations are designed to equip data scientists and machine learning engineers with the tools they need to build, deploy and govern applications across the enterprise.

We are proud to announce that IBM has been named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms (DSML). This recognition emphasizes our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that empower data scientists and machine learning engineers to build and deploy impactful solutions across their business. IBM's suite of products combine to provide a flexible, AI focused and innovative approach to data science and machine learning. In an era where AI must move from experimentation to execution, IBM leads the way.