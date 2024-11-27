IBM Event Automation on Azure Marketplace

27 November 2024
We proudly announce that IBM Event Automation has launched on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. Digital purchasing is accessible in 15 countries, with private offers available by contacting your local IBM representative. This new option allows businesses to acquire subscription licenses under the bring-your-own-license model using new or existing credits. Deployment is supported on an existing self-managed RedHat OpenShift cluster or ARO cluster.
Reacting to events in real-time can significantly enhance organizational responsiveness and agility. With an ever-growing amount of data produced by thousands of events, businesses can leverage IBM Event Automation to tap into ongoing streams of information. This allows them to connect the dots between disparate events, detecting new trends, customer issues, or competitive threats as they occur. IBM Event Automation offers capabilities like event streams, event endpoint management and event processing, enabling organizations to build a composable enterprise-wide architecture and facilitate the sharing and reusing event data while maintaining control and governance.
IBM Event Automation provides a unified experience for collecting and distributing raw streams of real-time business events using enterprise-grade Apache Kafka. Users can manage their Apache Kafka deployments, balance workloads, and monitor key metrics seamlessly. The event endpoint management feature promotes the sharing and reusing of event sources, maintaining control and governance while building a self-service catalog of event sources. Enforcing runtime policies and using an event gateway ensures secure access to anything that speaks the Kafka protocol. Additionally, the Event Processing feature harnesses Apache Flink to build and test stream processing flows, empowering both business and IT users to act in real-time.
Enterprise architects can leverage IBM Event Automation to build a complete Kafka-based architecture, ensuring a cohesive and scalable integration of event data across the organization. IT teams can provide self-service access to events, promoting reuse while maintaining governance. The intuitive authoring canvas allows business and IT teams to define and act on business scenarios in real-time, enhancing overall operational efficiency and responsiveness. By tapping into ongoing data streams and connecting events, businesses can stay ahead of trends, customer issues, and competitive threats, driving better decision-making and outcomes.
IBM Event Automation on Azure Marketplace empowers enterprises with advanced event management capabilities within their Microsoft Azure environments. The bring your own license (BYOL) model and containerized deployments help modernize operations, enhance efficiency, scalability, and optimize budgets and costs. Seamless integration with Azure services supports agile, digital transformations. This strategic move aligns with evolving needs for efficient event-driven operations.
