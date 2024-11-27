IBM Event Automation on Azure Marketplace

Reacting to events in real-time can significantly enhance organizational responsiveness and agility. With an ever-growing amount of data produced by thousands of events, businesses can leverage IBM Event Automation to tap into ongoing streams of information. This allows them to connect the dots between disparate events, detecting new trends, customer issues, or competitive threats as they occur. IBM Event Automation offers capabilities like event streams, event endpoint management and event processing, enabling organizations to build a composable enterprise-wide architecture and facilitate the sharing and reusing event data while maintaining control and governance.

IBM Event Automation provides a unified experience for collecting and distributing raw streams of real-time business events using enterprise-grade Apache Kafka. Users can manage their Apache Kafka deployments, balance workloads, and monitor key metrics seamlessly. The event endpoint management feature promotes the sharing and reusing of event sources, maintaining control and governance while building a self-service catalog of event sources. Enforcing runtime policies and using an event gateway ensures secure access to anything that speaks the Kafka protocol. Additionally, the Event Processing feature harnesses Apache Flink to build and test stream processing flows, empowering both business and IT users to act in real-time.