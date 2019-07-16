Get a Jumpstart with IBM Db2 Community Edition

Getting started with the Docker Hub download is quick and easy. As shown in Adam Storm’s blog, the download time is so fast that you can download and run it on your Mac using Docker in the space of a coffee break.

For example, if you want to run with command line access, all you have to do is to open up a Terminal and type docker exec -it mydb2 bash -c "su - db2inst1" to get to the Db2 command line if using the default installation.

Note: Installation documentation (including setting up HA clusters) is available on the Docker download page. If you wish to upgrade an existing V11.1 deployment, you can simply stop the existing container and start the new one by referencing the existing persistent volume. If you want to run a prior version and new version concurrently, you just need to rename the default instance/persistent volume and specify different ports to run the new image on.

For the standard download deployment, simply follow the installer instructions and refer to the Db2 documentation.