Amazon RDS for Db2

Amazon RDS for Db2 is a fully managed database service that makes it easy to set up, manage and scale a Db2 relational database on the AWS cloud. The service supports Db2 Standard Edition and Db2 Advanced Edition with a Bring Your Own License (BYOL) program. All editions of Db2 on Amazon RDS for Db2 provide:

push-button scaling to manage infrastructure costs with a few clicks or an API call;

automated backups, snapshots and failover to support durability of business-critical workloads;

availability and reliability with high availability and automated Multi-AZ data replication;

isolation and security including encryption in motion and at rest, network isolation and permissions; and



native integrations with AWS Cloud Services as a core AWS offering to support cloud native applications

Start your deployment today or use the Amazon Pricing Calculator–RDS for Db2 (link resides outside ibm.com) to estimate instance sizes.