Db2 Database SaaS
Db2 Database SaaS on IBM Cloud

Free

Discover and try the Db2 Database through a perpetually free product tier

Standard 

The Db2 Database, deployed on shared infrastructure, ideal for new projects, growing workloads or dev/test databases

 

The Db2 Database, deployed on dedicated compute slices, ideal for enterprises small and large

Configuration

Serverless trial configuration with single schema

Multi-tenant or shared infrastructure

Dedicated compute and storage

Price

 Try it free

Starting at USD 99 per month (billed hourly):

Hourly rates:

  • Instance: USD 0.142 per hour
  • Storage: USD 0.000282 per GB
  • Compute: USD 0.101 per vCPU

Starting at USD 969 per month (billed hourly):

Hourly rates:

  • Instance: USD 1.36 per hour
  • Storage: USD 0.000282 per GB
  • Compute: USD 0.314 per vCPU

Starting instance capacity

200 MB storage

2 vCPUs and 20 GB storage

4 vCPUs and 20 GB storage

Compute capacity

Up to 16vCPU (virtual)
  • Up to 56vCPU (virtual)
  • Up to 96 CPU (bare metal)

Storage capacity

Up to 200 MB

Up to 4 TB (10 IOPS/GB)

Up to 24 TB (10 IOPS/GB)

Independently scale storage and compute

 Yes Yes

Connections

5

500

Unlimited

Backup locality

Single region

Multi-zone, single or cross region

Physical servers available

 Yes

Cross-AZ 1 or 3 HA nodes

 Yes Yes

Cross-region DR node

 Yes

Private endpoint

 Yes Yes

VPC

 Yes Yes

*Prices shown are indicative, may vary by country, exclude any applicable taxes and duties, and are subject to product offering availability in a locale.

Amazon RDS for Db2

Amazon RDS for Db2 is a fully managed database service that makes it easy to set up, manage and scale a Db2 relational database on the AWS cloud. The service supports Db2 Standard Edition and Db2 Advanced Edition with a Bring Your Own License (BYOL) program. All editions of Db2 on Amazon RDS for Db2 provide:

  • push-button scaling to manage infrastructure costs with a few clicks or an API call;
  • automated backups, snapshots and failover to support durability of business-critical workloads;
  • availability and reliability with high availability and automated Multi-AZ data replication;
  • isolation and security including encryption in motion and at rest, network isolation and permissions; and
  • native integrations with AWS Cloud Services as a core AWS offering to support cloud native applications

Start your deployment today or use the Amazon Pricing Calculator–RDS for Db2 (link resides outside ibm.com) to estimate instance sizes.

Amazon RDS for Db2 Pricing
Db2 Database Software

Platforms supported: Linux (x64, Power, Z), AIX, Windows x64
Db2 Database Software

Community Edition

Entry-level edition for developer and partner community, ideal for new projects with Db2

Standard Edition

Ideal for organizations that need an always-on, high-performance relational database


Ideal for enterprises that run the most demanding mission-critical workloads, with extreme concurrency and uptime

Price

 Download Db2

Starting instance capacity

4 cores, 16 GB Memory

16 cores, 128 GB Memory

No limits

High availability and disaster recovery

 Yes Yes Yes

Deploy Db2 on multiple compute nodes across data centers and regions for maximum availability and uptime

 Yes Yes Yes

Performance and scalability

Query optimization, multi-dimensional clustering, database and table partitioning, compression, workload management

 Yes Yes Yes

Advanced security

Native encryption, row and column access control with data masking, bitemporal table support

 Yes Yes Yes

App development support


Drivers, code samples, and REST API support for app development

 Yes Yes Yes

Tools


Db2 Management Console for DBAs, IDE plugins for developers

 Yes Yes Yes

