Free
Discover and try the Db2 Database through a perpetually free product tier
Standard
The Db2 Database, deployed on shared infrastructure, ideal for new projects, growing workloads or dev/test databases
The Db2 Database, deployed on dedicated compute slices, ideal for enterprises small and large
Configuration
Serverless trial configuration with single schema
Multi-tenant or shared infrastructure
Dedicated compute and storage
Price
Starting at USD 99 per month (billed hourly):
Hourly rates:
Starting at USD 969 per month (billed hourly):
Hourly rates:
Starting instance capacity
200 MB storage
2 vCPUs and 20 GB storage
4 vCPUs and 20 GB storage
Compute capacity
Up to 16vCPU (virtual)
Storage capacity
Up to 200 MB
Up to 4 TB (10 IOPS/GB)
Up to 24 TB (10 IOPS/GB)
Independently scale storage and compute
Connections
5
500
Unlimited
Backup locality
Single region
Multi-zone, single or cross region
Physical servers available
Cross-AZ 1 or 3 HA nodes
Cross-region DR node
Private endpoint
VPC
*Prices shown are indicative, may vary by country, exclude any applicable taxes and duties, and are subject to product offering availability in a locale.
Amazon RDS for Db2
Amazon RDS for Db2 is a fully managed database service that makes it easy to set up, manage and scale a Db2 relational database on the AWS cloud. The service supports Db2 Standard Edition and Db2 Advanced Edition with a Bring Your Own License (BYOL) program. All editions of Db2 on Amazon RDS for Db2 provide:
Start your deployment today or use the Amazon Pricing Calculator–RDS for Db2 (link resides outside ibm.com) to estimate instance sizes.
Use the Amazon Pricing Calculator–RDS for Db2 to estimate instance sizes.
Community Edition
Entry-level edition for developer and partner community, ideal for new projects with Db2
Standard Edition
Ideal for organizations that need an always-on, high-performance relational database
Ideal for enterprises that run the most demanding mission-critical workloads, with extreme concurrency and uptime
Price
Starting instance capacity
4 cores, 16 GB Memory
16 cores, 128 GB Memory
No limits
High availability and disaster recovery
Deploy Db2 on multiple compute nodes across data centers and regions for maximum availability and uptime
Performance and scalability
Query optimization, multi-dimensional clustering, database and table partitioning, compression, workload management
Advanced security
Native encryption, row and column access control with data masking, bitemporal table support
App development support
Drivers, code samples, and REST API support for app development
Tools
Db2 Management Console for DBAs, IDE plugins for developers
