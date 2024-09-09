IBM Cloud expands its VPC operations in Dallas, Texas

Everything is bigger in Texas—including the IBM Cloud® Network footprint. Today, IBM Cloud opened its 10th data center in Dallas, Texas, in support of their virtual private cloud (VPC) operations. DAL14, the new addition, is the fourth availability zone in the IBM Cloud area of Dallas, Texas. It complements the existing setup, which includes two network points of presence (PoPs), one federal data center, and one single-zone region (SZR).

The facility is designed to help customers use technology such as generative AI, confidential computing, massive in-memory databases, high-volume web applications with dynamic traffic peaks, and other enterprise-grade cloud computing workloads.

“The new state-of-the-art DAL14 expansion zone is a testament to our VPC growth—providing additional capacity for our clients in the Dallas region—and a commitment to our delivery of advanced networking solutions,” said Jay Jubran, Director of IBM Cloud Product Management Infrastructure Services. “Investing in our data centers gives our customers the peace of mind for the ability to expand their workloads in IBM Cloud.”