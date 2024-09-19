Focusing on Increasing Our Clients’ Profitability and Performance When They Need It Most

In May, IBM will ship the latest Technology Refreshes for IBM i: the IBM i 7.5 TR2 and IBM i 7.4 TR8. There are many enhancements across the IBM i Portfolio, including improvements in IBM Navigator for i, allowing both end users and system administrators to access, manage and monitor their IBM i environments with more ease and usability. The enhancement is engineered so that clients running complex plan data inquiries can realize performance improvements because of the SQL engine’s ability to exploit the underlying Power10 capabilities.

IBM is now delivering tape backup solutions for IBM i environments running on Power10. These solutions include a new 4-port 12Gbps SAS adapter with dedicated support for IBM i that is at least 2X faster than its current SAS adapters [4], new support to directly connect to 8Gbps fibre channel tape libraries or standalone tape devices, and support for new LTO9 tape technology that is designed to deliver improved capacity and performance capabilities. Together, these solutions provide the simplicity and security of direct attach tape while leveraging the latest I/O technology advancements.

IBM has also collaborated with FalconStor Software to bring enterprise-class data protection, disaster recovery, ransomware protection and cloud migration to IBM Power workloads. The Virtual Tape Library solution is designed to enable hybrid backup to the cloud and on-premises so that clients can migrate, backup and restore IBM Power Systems workloads to IBM Power Virtual Server. The solution works with leading backup software to reduce capacity requirements and minimizes replication time by removing redundant copies of data with its integrated deduplication technology.