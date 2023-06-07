Clients can strengthen defenses for their data with IBM Storage Defender, now generally available

We are excited to inform our clients and partners that IBM Storage Defender, part of our IBM Storage for Data Resilience portfolio, is now generally available.

Enterprise clients worldwide continue to grapple with a threat landscape that is constantly evolving. Bad actors are moving faster than ever and are causing more lasting damage to data. According to an IBM report, cyberattacks like ransomware that used to take months to fully deploy can now take as little as four days. Cybercriminals keep trying to find their way into an organization one way or another, and early detection and timely response are more critical now than ever.

IBM Storage Defender, announced earlier this year, aims to work across the various silos that exist in an organization’s IT landscape to provide a holistic view of its data security posture. It is also engineered to help enterprises detect sophisticated threats earlier and orchestrate data recovery to help get a minimally viable enterprise operational by coordinating with existing SecOps workflows. With IBM Storage Defender, IBM Storage software capabilities covering inventory, threat detection, data protection, Safeguarded Copy and recovery orchestration are available to clients with simple consumption-based credit licensing.