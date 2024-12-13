13 December 2024
IBM Planning Analytics offers a unique advantage in the market: the ability to deploy on-premises, on cloud, hybrid cloud, or now on Microsoft Azure. With Azure as the latest addition to our deployment options, organizations gain even greater flexibility to align their planning and analysis solutions with their preferred platform.
This unparalleled deployment flexibility allows organizations to pick the platform that best fits their technical requirements, business goals, and security standards. Let’s explore each deployment option in detail, breaking down their benefits provide a guide through the decision process in selecting the right environment for your IBM Planning Analytics solution.
Each business has unique requirements for management, security, regulatory compliance, and total cost of ownership. IBM Planning Analytics' deployment options allow you to customize your experience across:
IBM Planning Analytics on Microsoft Azure represents the latest addition, providing a cloud environment tailored for businesses already working within Microsoft’s ecosystem.
Benefits:
Why choose IBM Planning Analytics on Azure?
IBM Planning Analytics on Azure is perfect for businesses seeking an AI-powered, integrated planning solution with the ability to maximize their existing investment in Microsoft tools. This option allows companies to:
Who should choose Azure deployment?
IBM Planning Analytics on AWS combines IBM’s robust planning analytics capabilities with Amazon’s extensive cloud infrastructure, making it a flexible choice for businesses already standardized on AWS.
Benefits:
Who should choose AWS deployment?
IBM Cloud® offers an exclusive, IBM-managed environment for Planning Analytics that allows companies to leverage IBM’s expertise in cloud management and security.
Benefits:
Who should choose IBM Cloud deployment?
An on-premises deployment gives businesses control over their IBM Planning Analytics solution, ideal for organizations with strict data governance and security requirements which preclude cloud deployment.
Benefits:
Who should choose on-premises deployment?
To determine the best deployment option for your business, consider the following factors:
In an era where agility and data-driven decision-making are essential, IBM Planning Analytics provides businesses with the freedom to deploy in the environment that best supports their goals. With options across on-premises, IBM Cloud, AWS, and now Azure, IBM enables companies to unlock the full potential of their planning and analytics tools with a platform that adapts to their needs.
Whether you’re looking for the robust control of an on-premises deployment, the seamless integration with Microsoft through Azure, the scalability of AWS, or the IBM ecosystem benefits of IBM Cloud, IBM Planning Analytics offers a tailored approach to meet your unique planning and operational goals.
Ready to discover the best deployment option for your business? Contact us to learn more about how IBM Planning Analytics can transform your organization.
