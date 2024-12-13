IBM Planning Analytics offers a unique advantage in the market: the ability to deploy on-premises, on cloud, hybrid cloud, or now on Microsoft Azure. With Azure as the latest addition to our deployment options, organizations gain even greater flexibility to align their planning and analysis solutions with their preferred platform.

This unparalleled deployment flexibility allows organizations to pick the platform that best fits their technical requirements, business goals, and security standards. Let’s explore each deployment option in detail, breaking down their benefits provide a guide through the decision process in selecting the right environment for your IBM Planning Analytics solution.