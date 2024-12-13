Choosing the right deployment for IBM Planning Analytics: AWS, Azure, IBM Cloud, on-premises
13 December 2024
Authors
Tracy Peppy Product Manager, IBM Planning Analytics on Cloud
Ayushi Jain Product Marketing Manager Data & AI

IBM Planning Analytics offers a unique advantage in the market: the ability to deploy on-premises, on cloud, hybrid cloud, or now on Microsoft Azure. With Azure as the latest addition to our deployment options, organizations gain even greater flexibility to align their planning and analysis solutions with their preferred platform.

This unparalleled deployment flexibility allows organizations to pick the platform that best fits their technical requirements, business goals, and security standards. Let’s explore each deployment option in detail, breaking down their benefits provide a guide through the decision process in selecting the right environment for your IBM Planning Analytics solution.

Understanding deployment options for IBM Planning Analytics

Each business has unique requirements for management, security, regulatory compliance, and total cost of ownership. IBM Planning Analytics' deployment options allow you to customize your experience across:

  1. Microsoft Azure
  2. AWS
  3. IBM Cloud
  4. On-Premises
1. Microsoft Azure deployment

IBM Planning Analytics on Microsoft Azure represents the latest addition, providing a cloud environment tailored for businesses already working within Microsoft’s ecosystem.

Benefits:

  • Azure Active Directory (AAD) support: Secure access with AAD, ideal for businesses standardizing on Microsoft’s identity management system.
  • High availability and disaster recovery: Azure’s robust infrastructure provides top-tier disaster recovery capabilities and regional data redundancy, enhancing business continuity.

Why choose IBM Planning Analytics on Azure?

IBM Planning Analytics on Azure is perfect for businesses seeking an AI-powered, integrated planning solution with the ability to maximize their existing investment in Microsoft tools. This option allows companies to:

  • Achieve faster time-to-insight by integrating planning and analytics workflows within Azure’s data ecosystem.
  • Take advantage of a scalable model that reduces the burden of upfront hardware investments.

Who should choose Azure deployment?

  • Organizations deeply embedded in the Microsoft ecosystem
  • Companies needing robust disaster recovery and regional redundancy capabilities
  • Businesses aiming to streamline processes with integration across Microsoft’s suite of enterprise tools
2. AWS deployment

IBM Planning Analytics on AWS combines IBM’s robust planning analytics capabilities with Amazon’s extensive cloud infrastructure, making it a flexible choice for businesses already standardized on AWS.

Benefits:

  • Scalability and flexibility: AWS provides nearly unlimited scalability, allowing businesses to adjust resources based on demand.
  • Familiarity for AWS-centric businesses: Many organizations already rely on AWS services; deploying IBM Planning Analytics on AWS enables seamless integration with existing applications and workflows.
  • Cost-effective: AWS’s pricing model allows for greater flexibility with a lower upfront cost, letting companies scale as they grow.

Who should choose AWS deployment?

  • Businesses already leveraging AWS for other applications, databases, and workflows
  • Startups and mid-sized companies looking to avoid the overhead of managing on-premises infrastructure
  • Organizations needing high scalability and performance as they scale
  • Pricing Options: Essentials, Standard, and Premium Plans
3. IBM Cloud deployment

IBM Cloud® offers an exclusive, IBM-managed environment for Planning Analytics that allows companies to leverage IBM’s expertise in cloud management and security.

Benefits:

  • IBM-managed security and compliance: IBM Cloud provides a highly secure environment with ongoing management and regular compliance updates, ideal for industries with regulatory needs such as SOC 1 type 2 & ISO 27K.
  • Global reach and availability: IBM Cloud’s global footprint provides access to IBM’s expertise with minimized latency for multinational businesses.
  • Software updates are managed by the platform provider ensuring the latest software version is being used without consuming IT or LOB resources.

Who should choose IBM Cloud deployment?

  • Businesses looking for a fully managed solution where they can redirect IT management responsibilities to IBM
  • Multinational corporations requiring consistent performance across regions
4. On-premises deployment

An on-premises deployment gives businesses control over their IBM Planning Analytics solution, ideal for organizations with strict data governance and security requirements which preclude cloud deployment.

Benefits:

  • Full control and customization: Gain complete control over all data, systems and configurations.
  • Enhanced security: Maintain direct control over data security and infrastructure, which can be essential for highly regulated industries like finance, healthcare and government.

Who should choose on-premises deployment?

  • Organizations in regulated industries with strict compliance requirements
  • Businesses with an existing data center infrastructure and in-house IT teams capable of managing and securing systems
  • Companies that prioritize long-term cost control over operational expenses associated with hardware and maintenance
Key considerations for choosing your deployment option

To determine the best deployment option for your business, consider the following factors:

  • Existing infrastructure and ecosystem compatibility: Select the environment that aligns with your current IT infrastructure, whether it’s on-premises, IBM Cloud, AWS or Azure.
  • Scalability and flexibility needs: Cloud deployments (IBM Cloud, AWS, Azure) are ideal for companies expecting rapid growth or requiring flexibility in scaling their analytics resources.
  • Data security and compliance requirements: If your industry has strict data governance needs, on-premises deployment or a managed cloud like IBM Cloud may be the best fit.
  • Cost considerations: Cloud options offer lower upfront costs with flexible payment models, or a range of payment models. While on-premises may require a larger initial investment but could have lower long-term operational costs for businesses with in-house IT resources.
  • Integration requirements: For businesses using specific enterprise solutions (e.g., Microsoft Office, AWS ecosystem, IBM’s AI suite), deploying on a compatible cloud platform can simplify workflows and enhance productivity.
IBM Planning Analytics: Flexibility to fit your unique needs

In an era where agility and data-driven decision-making are essential, IBM Planning Analytics provides businesses with the freedom to deploy in the environment that best supports their goals. With options across on-premises, IBM Cloud, AWS, and now Azure, IBM enables companies to unlock the full potential of their planning and analytics tools with a platform that adapts to their needs.

Whether you’re looking for the robust control of an on-premises deployment, the seamless integration with Microsoft through Azure, the scalability of AWS, or the IBM ecosystem benefits of IBM Cloud, IBM Planning Analytics offers a tailored approach to meet your unique planning and operational goals.

Ready to discover the best deployment option for your business? Contact us to learn more about how IBM Planning Analytics can transform your organization.

