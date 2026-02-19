Announcing the IBM Db2 Developer Extension for VS Code

The extension streamlines key workflows to enable faster results: connect, explore, write, run and export, all in VS Code.

1. Faster start with Db2 Community Edition

Developers can create a Db2 Community Edition instance and begin running queries against a ready-to-use sample database and a newly created user database. This helps shorten onboarding and makes it easier to prototype locally before connecting to shared environments.

2. Simple, repeatable connections

Create and manage connection profiles so developers can connect to Db2 instances consistently across projects and environments. This reduces setup friction and makes it easier to switch between dev, test, and production databases as needed.

3. Object exploration inside VS Code

Browse and interact with Db2 database objects directly in the editor. Faster discovery of schemas and objects helps developers build distributed applications more effectively and reduces time spent context switching or searching for the right table or view.

4. More efficient SQL authoring

Build SQL with editor assistance designed for day-to-day development: code completion, signature help, syntax checking, and highlighting. The goal is fewer avoidable errors and faster iteration while writing and refining queries.

5. Run SQL and use results immediately

Execute SQL queries, review results, and export result sets to share findings or move into the next step of development. This supports a tighter write, run, refine loop in the same workspace where developers already code.