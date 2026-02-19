Announcing the IBM Db2 Developer Extension for VS Code

The IBM Db2 Developer Extension for VS Code brings Db2 workflows into VS Code so developers can stay in flow and move from setup to first query faster.
We are excited to announce that IBM Db2 Developer Extension for Visual Studio (VS) Code, released on 19 February 2026, is now generally available.
Developers live in VS Code, but Db2 development often means switching tools to set up connections, browse objects, write SQL, run queries and share results. The IBM Db2 Developer Extension for VS Code brings those Db2 workflows into VS Code so developers can stay in flow and move from setup to first query faster.
The extension streamlines key workflows to enable faster results: connect, explore, write, run and export, all in VS Code.
1. Faster start with Db2 Community Edition
Developers can create a Db2 Community Edition instance and begin running queries against a ready-to-use sample database and a newly created user database. This helps shorten onboarding and makes it easier to prototype locally before connecting to shared environments.
2. Simple, repeatable connections
Create and manage connection profiles so developers can connect to Db2 instances consistently across projects and environments. This reduces setup friction and makes it easier to switch between dev, test, and production databases as needed.
3. Object exploration inside VS Code
Browse and interact with Db2 database objects directly in the editor. Faster discovery of schemas and objects helps developers build distributed applications more effectively and reduces time spent context switching or searching for the right table or view.
4. More efficient SQL authoring
Build SQL with editor assistance designed for day-to-day development: code completion, signature help, syntax checking, and highlighting. The goal is fewer avoidable errors and faster iteration while writing and refining queries.
5. Run SQL and use results immediately
Execute SQL queries, review results, and export result sets to share findings or move into the next step of development. This supports a tighter write, run, refine loop in the same workspace where developers already code.
The Db2 Developer Extension for VS Code streamlines how developers connect to Db2, explore database objects and iterate on SQL inside the editor. It bridges day-to-day development flow with Db2’s trusted foundation so teams can move quickly during development while staying aligned with the security, governance, and reliability required for mission critical workloads.
There are many ways to experience the difference first-hand: visit Visual Code Marketplace and download IBM Db2 Developer Extension; create a Db2 Community Edition instance or connect to an existing Db2 database; start exploring objects and running SQL directly in VS Code; or explore Db2 documentation for deployment and feature guides, including instructions, scripts and environment setup