Safeguard your data in IBM Cloud Object Storage now with Native Backups

Ransomware continues to be a persistent threat to all organizations. According to IBM data, the number of ransomware gangs, the size of companies targeted and the number of demanded payouts all increased in 2024.

Ransomware attacks have also evolved to target critical data stored within cloud providers. Just last year, Halcyon announced the discovery of a new method where attackers first obtain the account credentials of cloud users, then use those permissions to encrypt data with server-side encryption with customer provided keys (SSE-C). Using SSE-C, attackers use their own keys to encrypt the customer data and demand ransomware payment to decrypt the data; leaving customers forced to pay the ransom or lose their data completely. Without proper backups in place, customers have no way to recover their accounts or data once the attack has occurred.

Traditional backup methods typically rely on scheduled or periodic backups. For example, a full backup might be performed daily or weekly, with incremental backups capturing changes in between. While effective, these methods carry an inherent risk: any updates made between backup intervals could be lost during recovery.

In contrast, Continuous Backup in IBM Cloud Object Storage offers a game-changing improvement:

Near-zero Recovery Point Objective (RPO) : Because object changes are immediately synced to the Backup Vault, you can recover data with limited risk of data loss.

: Because object changes are immediately synced to the Backup Vault, you can recover data with limited risk of data loss. Consistent recovery : You can restore from any point within the Recovery Range, not just from when the last backup was captured.

: You can restore from any point within the Recovery Range, not just from when the last backup was captured. Reduced risk: No more worrying about critical updates being missed between scheduled backup windows.

This means that organizations can now achieve a much higher level of business continuity and disaster recovery readiness, without the traditional compromises.