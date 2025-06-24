AI-powered Netezza Database Assistant

IBM has introduced the Netezza Database Assistant, powered by IBM watsonx, to reduce the complexities in the world of database administration. This innovative solution is designed to transform the way Netezza database administrators (DBAs) manage their systems.

The Netezza Database Assistant is an AI-driven chatbot that simplifies database management through conversational queries, making it easier than ever to handle tasks, monitor system status and gain actionable insights.

This solution is transformational for DBAs, offering a user-friendly interface that allows them to interact with their Netezza instances using natural language. This approach eliminates the need for complex SQL queries or extensive documentation searches, enabling DBAs to focus on strategic initiatives rather than routine tasks, thereby bringing efficiency.