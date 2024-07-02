New 4th Gen Intel Xeon profiles and dynamic network bandwidth shake up the IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers for VPC portfolio

IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers for VPC are on our newest, developer-friendly platform with rapid provisioning, high network speeds and the most secure, software-defined resources available inside IBM. Your CPUs would be exclusively on 4th Gen Intel Xeon processors, which we announced first on IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers for classic infrastructure in tandem with Intel’s day-one release. Classic IBM Cloud infrastructure is different than IBM Cloud VPC. It’s more ideal for large, steady-state, predicable operations that require maximum customization. IBM Cloud VPC, however, is great for high-availability and maximum elasticity demands. Check out this short intro video to understand which environment would suit your workload requirements best.

If IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers for VPC ends up being your preferred choice, then your customization options include five pre-set profile families (your number of CPU instances, RAM and bandwidth). Each profile brings you DDR-5 memory and dynamic network bandwidth from 10 to 200 Gbps, which is a unique feature to IBM Cloud.