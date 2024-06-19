Home Storage FlashSystem

Enterprise-grade, high-speed, cyber-resilient and simple-to-manage NVMe storage—with unmatched price performance for any size business.

New: Entry-level NVMe flash storage platform with computational capacity delivers 1.8 PB capacity in a single rack unit New Faster delivery for standard configuration

Up to 24 NVMe devices (3.8 PB capacity) in a 2U enclosure—robust storage performance for midrange workloads Faster delivery for standard configuration

High-end capacity and storage for demanding workloads—up to 48 NVMe devices and 7.9 PB capacity in a 4U enclosure Faster delivery for standard configuration

Optimize your storage infrastructure with unparalleled visibility, analytics, and end-to-end monitoring for complex storage environments Faster delivery for standard configuration

Learn more on flash technology and resilient data storage

Explore the virtual interactive experience

High-speed, resilient, easy-to-manage storage

A fragmented approach to data storage can lead to application and organizational silos, complex manual storage management procedures, and unnecessary vulnerability to ransomware, cyberattacks and data breaches.

The IBM Storage FlashSystem portfolio of high-speed all-flash and hybrid flash storage solutions meet the ever-evolving data storage, data protection, data management and application performance requirements for businesses of all sizes. With machine learning capabilities, data reduction features, native integrations and cyber resilience built-in, IBM Storage FlashSystem streamlines IT operations, supports data consolidation and migration efforts, protects your business against cyberthreats, and delivers unmatched value and price performance across the product line.
Benefits Superior performance and value

IBM FlashSystem solutions package highly performant, high-density tiers of all-flash or hybrid flash storage with powerful compression, deduplication and AI-powered analytics. FlashSystems solutions deliver up to 100 GB per second bandwidth and <50 microsecond latency— plus inline data deduplication (2:1), data compression (3:1) and hardware encryption without impact to performance.

 Security and cyber resilience throughout

AI enabled by IBM FlashCore Module 4 (FMC4) detects indicators of ransomware other threats, less than 60 seconds and enables recovery in hours, not days. Robust security features—including secure boot, secure Ethernet, in-line encryption and multifactor authentication—protect your data from IBM to your data center.

 Simplified management

Included IBM Storage Virtualize software enables efficient, unified management across FlashSystem and third-party storage solutions. Manage data storage and migration across products, computing environments and protocols. Integrate natively with tools for ITSM, ITIL and AIOps. Upgrade storage capacity at scale with your business—and without disruption.
Features Powerful computational storage capabilities

IBM FlashCore Module 4 (FMC4) on-board computational storage modules handle in-line compression, encryption, storage data analytics and AI-powered threat detection—all without impact to storage performance.

 Common management platform

IBM Storage Virtualize provides unified management across FlashSystem and third-party solutions, with industry-leading data services for managing security, tiering, replication, application workloads, data migration and much more.

 AI-powered storage analytics

IBM Storage Insights provides single-pane end-to-end monitoring plus AI-driven I/O pattern analysis, threat detection, and advisories on data growth, storage consumption and potential support issues.

 High-performance redundancy

Fully redundant components and network-based replication across 3 sites (local and remote) prevent a single point of failure. IBM HyperSwap maintains 100% data availability even during destructive events.

 Simplified, agile integration

Migrate data with fully integrated system management, application-aware data services, efficient encryption and compression, and full hot-swap capabilities.

 Hybrid cloud enabled

The FlashSystem common software platform extends seamlessly to hybrid cloud storage deployments across edge, virtual and container-based environments.

Use cases

Deeper storage insights Get the fast insights you need to optimize storage performance, fight cyber threats, and keep costs low. IBM Storage Insights, an AI-powered monitoring, analytics and support service for IBM Storage FlashSystem, provides actionable insights and insight-based automation including continuous I/O monitoring and pattern analysis, intelligent storage capacity advisories and integration with threat response tools. Learn more
Improved cyber resilience Detect ransomware and other threats in less than 60 seconds and recover from any attack or outage in hours, not days. IBM Storage FlashSystem uses AI-powered analytics to detect anomalies in real-time, and leverages IBM Safeguarded Copy and IBM Cyber Vault to create immutable data backups and restore production rapidly. Learn more
More sustainable storage Build more sustainable storage infrastructure. With its energy efficient design and 3:1 data compression guarantee, IBM Storage FlashSystem delivers measurable sustainability gains—including 30% more effective capacity per rack unit than previous models* and 29% less energy use than a market-leading competitor**. Learn more
Case studies Sonalika International Tractors

Sonalika projected 45-48% year-over-year growth for the next 5 years, and needed updated, reliable IT infrastructure support it. The manufacturer migrated to a robust, scalable back office architecture with 99.999% availability, built on IBM Power Systems, IBM Storage FlashSystem 5000 and IBM TS4300 Tape Library technology.

 Genus Power Infrastructures

India’s largest smart meter manufacturer, with over 70 million meters installed, wanted futuristic computer and storage infrastructure that would let it scale without growing pains. With IBM FlashSystem, and IBM Spectrum Virtualize technology, Genus modernized its storage in just seven days, with immediate improvements in storage optimization, speed and reliability.

 Micro Strategies

Micro Strategies, an award-winning IT solutions provider, used IBM FlashSystems 7200, IBM Spectrum Virtualize, IBM Storage Insights and IBM Power® to build a managed security service that helps its clients—including America’s fastest growing mortgage lender—quickly identify and recover from ransomware and other cyberattacks.
More affordability in store

A cost effective storage array that doesn't compromise on performance.
Compare editions

Explore features and use cases for the most common flash storage products.

Product specifications

IBM Storage FlashSystem 5000

IBM Storage FlashSystem 7300

IBM Storage FlashSystem 9500

Maximum bandwidth (reads)

28.6 GB per second

50 GB per second

100 GB per second

Response times (reads)

< 50 microseconds

< 50 microseconds

< 50 microseconds

Effective maximum capacity within single enclosure*

1.8 PBe (1U enclosure)5

3.8 PBe (2U enclosure)

7.9 PBe (4U enclosure)

Processor/PCIe Gen

Intel Ice Lake, Gen 4 PCIe

Intel Cascade Lake, Gen 3 PCIe

Intel Ice Lake, Gen 4 PCIe

Maximum front-end host ports

16

24

48

FlashCore Module capacities supported

4.8, 9.6, 19.2 and 38.4 TB

4.8, 9.6, 19.2 and 38.4 TB

4.8, 9.6, 19.2 and 38.4 TB

Use cases
  • SAP 
  • Oracle 
  • Server and desktop virtualization 
  • Production database 
  • Containers 
  • Workload consolidation
  • SAP 
  • Oracle 
  • Server and desktop virtualization 
  • Production database 
  • Containers 
  • Workload consolidation
  • SAP 
  • Oracle 
  • Server and desktop virtualization 
  • Production database 
  • Containers 
  • Workload consolidation
 Explore IBM Storage FlashSystem 9500

 * Assuming 3:1 compression and 2:1 deduplication

All FlashSystem products additionally support industry standard NVMe modules and SAS-connected traditional hard disk drives.
Market leadership A Primary Storage Gartner Leader - for the 16th time in a row

Learn why IBM is recognized as a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Primary Storage for its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision for IBM Storage Virtualize.

40% to 90% lower storage costs with IBM FlashSystem

Our customers reported to ESG that their storage costs were 40%-90% lower when compared to their previous environments, while performance levels were an average of 840% higher than comparative systems.

 IBM Storage FlashSystem wins on TrustRadius

IBM Storage FlashSystem won the Top Rated award from TrustRadius--again--for Enterprise Flash Array Storage Solutions based on its excellent customer satisfaction ratings.
Resources Community Blog

* Based on listed effective capacity of FlashCore Module Generation 3 38.4TB drives vs. the listed effective capacity of the FlashCore Module Generation 2 38.4TB drives.

** Results based on ESG report: https://www.ibm.com/downloads/cas/BOPNXX18

 