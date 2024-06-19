View product
A fragmented approach to data storage can lead to application and organizational silos, complex manual storage management procedures, and unnecessary vulnerability to ransomware, cyberattacks and data breaches.
The IBM Storage FlashSystem portfolio of high-speed all-flash and hybrid flash storage solutions meet the ever-evolving data storage, data protection, data management and application performance requirements for businesses of all sizes. With machine learning capabilities, data reduction features, native integrations and cyber resilience built-in, IBM Storage FlashSystem streamlines IT operations, supports data consolidation and migration efforts, protects your business against cyberthreats, and delivers unmatched value and price performance across the product line.
IBM FlashSystem solutions package highly performant, high-density tiers of all-flash or hybrid flash storage with powerful compression, deduplication and AI-powered analytics. FlashSystems solutions deliver up to 100 GB per second bandwidth and <50 microsecond latency— plus inline data deduplication (2:1), data compression (3:1) and hardware encryption without impact to performance.
AI enabled by IBM FlashCore Module 4 (FMC4) detects indicators of ransomware other threats, less than 60 seconds and enables recovery in hours, not days. Robust security features—including secure boot, secure Ethernet, in-line encryption and multifactor authentication—protect your data from IBM to your data center.
Included IBM Storage Virtualize software enables efficient, unified management across FlashSystem and third-party storage solutions. Manage data storage and migration across products, computing environments and protocols. Integrate natively with tools for ITSM, ITIL and AIOps. Upgrade storage capacity at scale with your business—and without disruption.
IBM FlashCore Module 4 (FMC4) on-board computational storage modules handle in-line compression, encryption, storage data analytics and AI-powered threat detection—all without impact to storage performance.
IBM Storage Virtualize provides unified management across FlashSystem and third-party solutions, with industry-leading data services for managing security, tiering, replication, application workloads, data migration and much more.
IBM Storage Insights provides single-pane end-to-end monitoring plus AI-driven I/O pattern analysis, threat detection, and advisories on data growth, storage consumption and potential support issues.
Fully redundant components and network-based replication across 3 sites (local and remote) prevent a single point of failure. IBM HyperSwap maintains 100% data availability even during destructive events.
Migrate data with fully integrated system management, application-aware data services, efficient encryption and compression, and full hot-swap capabilities.
The FlashSystem common software platform extends seamlessly to hybrid cloud storage deployments across edge, virtual and container-based environments.
Sonalika projected 45-48% year-over-year growth for the next 5 years, and needed updated, reliable IT infrastructure support it. The manufacturer migrated to a robust, scalable back office architecture with 99.999% availability, built on IBM Power Systems, IBM Storage FlashSystem 5000 and IBM TS4300 Tape Library technology.
India’s largest smart meter manufacturer, with over 70 million meters installed, wanted futuristic computer and storage infrastructure that would let it scale without growing pains. With IBM FlashSystem, and IBM Spectrum Virtualize technology, Genus modernized its storage in just seven days, with immediate improvements in storage optimization, speed and reliability.
Micro Strategies, an award-winning IT solutions provider, used IBM FlashSystems 7200, IBM Spectrum Virtualize, IBM Storage Insights and IBM Power® to build a managed security service that helps its clients—including America’s fastest growing mortgage lender—quickly identify and recover from ransomware and other cyberattacks.
The perfect solution for your near-line archive and backup requirements. With this solution, you can simplify your hybrid storage environment. It offers tremendous value for money.
Enterprise-class data storage device that's designed to optimize performance in mixed workloads and virtualized environments. This entry-level storage solution offers great value for money and can be tailored to the needs of your individual business.
Entry-level NVMe flash storage platform with computational capacity delivers 1.8 PB capacity in a single rack unit.
Up to 24 NVMe devices (3.8 PB capacity) in a 2U enclosure—robust storage performance for midrange workloads.
High-end capacity and storage for demanding workloads—up to 48 NVMe devices and 7.9 PB capacity in a 4U enclosure.
Optimize your storage infrastructure with unparalleled visibility, analytics, and end-to-end monitoring for complex storage environments.
IBM Storage FlashSystem 5000
IBM Storage FlashSystem 7300
IBM Storage FlashSystem 9500
Maximum bandwidth (reads)
28.6 GB per second
50 GB per second
100 GB per second
Response times (reads)
< 50 microseconds
< 50 microseconds
< 50 microseconds
Effective maximum capacity within single enclosure*
1.8 PBe (1U enclosure)5
3.8 PBe (2U enclosure)
7.9 PBe (4U enclosure)
Processor/PCIe Gen
Intel Ice Lake, Gen 4 PCIe
Intel Cascade Lake, Gen 3 PCIe
Intel Ice Lake, Gen 4 PCIe
Maximum front-end host ports
16
24
48
FlashCore Module capacities supported
4.8, 9.6, 19.2 and 38.4 TB
4.8, 9.6, 19.2 and 38.4 TB
4.8, 9.6, 19.2 and 38.4 TB
* Assuming 3:1 compression and 2:1 deduplication
All FlashSystem products additionally support industry standard NVMe modules and SAS-connected traditional hard disk drives.
Learn why IBM is recognized as a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Primary Storage for its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision for IBM Storage Virtualize.
Our customers reported to ESG that their storage costs were 40%-90% lower when compared to their previous environments, while performance levels were an average of 840% higher than comparative systems.
IBM Storage FlashSystem won the Top Rated award from TrustRadius--again--for Enterprise Flash Array Storage Solutions based on its excellent customer satisfaction ratings.
* Based on listed effective capacity of FlashCore Module Generation 3 38.4TB drives vs. the listed effective capacity of the FlashCore Module Generation 2 38.4TB drives.
** Results based on ESG report: https://www.ibm.com/downloads/cas/BOPNXX18