Saori Hirota is a former nurse who made a pivotal change in her career after having her first child. She was looking for something that would allow her to work from home and discovered that writing for the medical industry would be a perfect mix of her previous experience and her new professional path.

Leveraging her nursing experience, she started as a writer and realized the high demand for articles specialized in the medical field and decided to focus her career in this area. She decided to start her own medical writing service, Medipen, to fulfill this market need. At Medipen, she currently coordinates and trains aspiring medical writers.

Hirota saw the rise of enterprise AI adoption and was eager to learn how she could use AI to enhance her own business and stand out in the digital marketplace. She learned about IBM SkillsBuild while attending a webinar hosted by Freelance Association Japan. Because the courses were online, Hirota was able to hone her technology skills from home.

Hirota completed multiple IBM SkillsBuild courses on prompt engineering, AI modeling, automation, generative AI, strategic management and web design. These courses taught her new ways to enhance her life with AI. By using automation, for example, she can offload time-consuming administrative tasks, giving her more time to focus on strategic work. She also uses AI transcription software to record interviews, so she can focus on writing new articles.