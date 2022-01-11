Environmental

At IBM, a committment to sustainability dates back to the 1970s, when we first established formal goals around energy conservation and waste management.

In the years since, our cutting-edge research and technology puts us in a unique position to apply the lastest digital solutions to combat climate change, reduce GHG emissions and promote conservation and pollution prevention.



The overarching goal? Create better pathways to reducing the impact on our planet and making it a safer place for all living things.