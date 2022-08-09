Game server hosting on IBM Cloud

Get dedicated, security-rich gaming servers and game hosting with unlimited inbound and outbound bandwidth on IBM Cloud
Image of teenaged boy, with headphones on his head, playing video games at home

Overview

Let IBM Cloud be your global network backbone

Low latency is vital to a game’s reputation and a developer's success. Each IBM Cloud® data center across NA, SA, Europe, Asia and Australia is connected to our global private network, making data transfers and downloads faster and more efficient. And all our data centers are built to exceed industry standards for cloud gaming servers you can rely on.

Benefits

Cost efficiency

Experience no-cost, unlimited back-end bandwidth and inbound data transfer with around-the-clock support.
Flexibility

Take advantage of flexible bandwidth packages, preconfigured options, transparent pricing, on-demand provisioning, and GPU options.

Capabilities

Global player coverage

Dedicated hardware and a global network to help balance activity across your platform, boost connectivity and eliminate latency

 Environment control

Features that allow you to control your gaming setup, tailor rules, isolate players and reduce high ping. Full admin, root access and remote options

 Unlimited scaling

Enhanced ability to scale up or out in real time by adding additional memory, processing power, gaming servers and more in 30 minutes or less

Solutions

Game server hosting pro

Configuration: Intel Xeon E3-1270 v6 | 4 Cores, 3.80 GHz | 16 GB RAM | 1 x 1 TB HDD | CentOS | 20 TB bandwidth*

Game server hosting elite

Configuration: Intel Xeon 5120 | 28 Cores, 2.20 GHz | 32 GB RAM | 1 x 1 TB HDD | CentOS | 20 TB bandwidth*

 Game server hosting premium

Configuration: AMD EPYC 7F72 | 48 Cores, 3.20 GHz | 512 GB RAM | 1 x 960 GB SSD SED | Red Hat® Enterprise Linux® 7.x | 20 TB bandwidth*

 Get started

Case Studies

Gaming excellence on the cloud
Young male gamer playing at night
Enabling innovative cloud gaming

Skyegrid uses IBM Cloud and IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers to deliver top - tier video games to budget gamers on the cloud.

Woman and men sitting on sofa with pads in their hands.
Empowering multiplayer online gaming

Exit Games runs its Photon game development cloud on IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers to support 250 million gamers per month.

Resources

Next steps

Explore our bare metal offering to see what options are available. Use the cost estimator to estimate your costs or save a quote for future ordering.

Footnotes

*20 TB bandwidth included in US, Canada and EU data centers; 5 TB bandwidth included in all other data centers. New prices and offers may not be combined with any other current or future discounts.