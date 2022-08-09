Low latency is vital to a game’s reputation and a developer's success. Each IBM Cloud® data center across NA, SA, Europe, Asia and Australia is connected to our global private network, making data transfers and downloads faster and more efficient. And all our data centers are built to exceed industry standards for cloud gaming servers you can rely on.
Dedicated hardware and a global network to help balance activity across your platform, boost connectivity and eliminate latency
Features that allow you to control your gaming setup, tailor rules, isolate players and reduce high ping. Full admin, root access and remote options
Enhanced ability to scale up or out in real time by adding additional memory, processing power, gaming servers and more in 30 minutes or less
Configuration: Intel Xeon E3-1270 v6 | 4 Cores, 3.80 GHz | 16 GB RAM | 1 x 1 TB HDD | CentOS | 20 TB bandwidth*
Configuration: Intel Xeon 5120 | 28 Cores, 2.20 GHz | 32 GB RAM | 1 x 1 TB HDD | CentOS | 20 TB bandwidth*
Configuration: AMD EPYC 7F72 | 48 Cores, 3.20 GHz | 512 GB RAM | 1 x 960 GB SSD SED | Red Hat® Enterprise Linux® 7.x | 20 TB bandwidth*
Skyegrid uses IBM Cloud and IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers to deliver top - tier video games to budget gamers on the cloud.
Exit Games runs its Photon game development cloud on IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers to support 250 million gamers per month.
Explore our bare metal offering to see what options are available. Use the cost estimator to estimate your costs or save a quote for future ordering.
*20 TB bandwidth included in US, Canada and EU data centers; 5 TB bandwidth included in all other data centers. New prices and offers may not be combined with any other current or future discounts.