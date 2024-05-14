In order to take advantage of this vast opportunity for growth, game developers need to be able to create quality multiplayer experiences, ranging in complexity from two-player chess to massive multiplayer online games (MMOGs). They must design and build these games, as well as deliver them on a reliable, scalable platform so that players have positive gaming experiences, regardless of where they are in the world or what device they are using.

In 2009, Exit Games created the Photon Cloud, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) offering for multiplayer game development and hosting. The SaaS model makes the platform accessible for even independent, startup or student game developers, giving them access to the same tools as the larger studios. To date, more than 490,000 game developers are registered on the platform worldwide, and more than 500 million users play games hosted on the Photon Cloud every month, making it the world’s largest gaming cloud.

“We wanted to make multiplayer game development simple,” says Christof Wegmann, Founder and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Exit Games. “In the past, these types of games were the preserve of the larger development companies as only they had sufficient resources for this degree of complexity. We wanted to create a solution not only for them, but also for the thousands of one-man bands and small game development studios that also have great ideas and lots of creativity.”

Keeping 500 million-plus users happy is not a simple task. Exit Games has a responsibility to its game developers to provide a reliable and highly available cloud service that will keep up with high levels of demand.

If players experience lag or are unable to access their favorite game, they’ll stop playing, generally convinced it was the game developer’s fault. To avoid such complaints, the Photon Cloud’s availability is critical to its customers’ success and reputation.

Exit Games must also ensure that its platform offers the scalability and flexibility needed to incorporate new features and capabilities as gaming technology evolves.