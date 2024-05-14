Cloud gaming is the future, according to Skyegrid founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rolly Edward. In the past, if you didn’t have access to a PC or laptop or those devices lacked the necessary specifications, you simply couldn’t play the latest and most advanced video games. “I had this idea to create a massive subscription gaming service, so that anyone could play, even without having the hardware,” says Edward.

Skyegrid was founded to provide a cloud platform that allows gamers on a budget to play games online from their mobile devices or older computers. And not just any games. Skyegrid wanted to be able to offer its subscribers “AAA” games, a designation in the gaming industry given to the top-tier games that are created by larger studios, with larger budgets.



Delivering a top-notch gaming experience via the cloud can be challenging. If there’s not enough computing power available, users can experience latency, or lags, that seriously disrupt play. To deliver a gaming experience that’s just as good as play on a console or computer, Skyegrid needed a powerful cloud platform to support its service. Finding the best solution became even more important after Skyegrid partnered with several telecommunications companies in Indonesia. “We’re forging partnership with a lot of telco companies in Indonesia where they will bundle Skyegrid to their mobile data plan,” says Edward. So Skyegrid needed to be prepared for a big increase in subscribers through these partnerships.