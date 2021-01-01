When Srinivasan, Wynne and Blum began their experiments in ablative photodecomposition at IBM’s Thomas J. Watson Research Center, lasers were already being used to excise tissue and destroy unwanted masses such as kidney stones. These techniques were less invasive than conventional surgery, but they typically caused significant scarring. The lasers worked by burning away organic material, resulting in heat damage to the surrounding tissue.

In 1981, Srinivasan and Wynne discovered that controlled pulses from an excimer laser could remove an extremely thin layer of material from an organic surface without damaging the surrounding tissue. They knew they were onto something — but they needed to find the right material to experiment with for their discovery. “We talked about delicate tissue, like butterfly wings and goldfish tails,” Wynne later told an interviewer from the Optical Society of America.

They hadn’t settled on a type of tissue by the time they went home for the Thanksgiving holiday. That weekend, while at dinner with his family, Srinivasan realized he could use a turkey leg. The cartilage in the joint provided a smooth surface that was analogous to many human tissues, and it was uniform enough to make collateral damage relatively easy to detect.

The following week, Srinivasan and Wynne used an argon fluoride excimer laser to make an incision in the cartilage and then checked the surrounding area for burns. Finding none, they repeated the experiment with various frequencies and intensities of laser radiation, measuring how many pulses it took to make a cut and then examining the surrounding cartilage to see what damage the laser had done. “The answer to the final question was always none,” Wynne said. That’s when he knew they had discovered a new frontier in laser surgery.