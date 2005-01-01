When the Human Genome Project, a collaboration among scientists at the National Institutes of Health and 20 universities and research centers around the world, completed the first functional sequencing of a human genome in 2003, the price tag came to USD 3 billion. If the Genographic Project was going to work, researchers would need to greatly reduce the cost of sequencing. At the time, the “thousand-dollar genome” was regarded as the holy grail of genetic sequencing technology: a goal most researchers considered possible but elusive.

In 2009, IBM announced a partnership with the biotechnology company Roche to develop what would become known as the DNA transistor, to expedite the process of scanning and sequencing human DNA molecules. The main challenge was to find a way to control throughput, the speed at which a strand of DNA passed through the reader. Such strands are approximately 100,000 times thinner than a human hair, making them extremely difficult to manipulate.

To address this problem, scientists from four fields — physics, biology, microelectronics and nanofabrication — came together to create a machine that could thread a DNA molecule through a 3-nanometer hole in a silicon chip. An electrical sensor “read” the DNA as it was ratcheted through the hole, one unit of DNA at a time.

Researchers discovered that they could control the throughput of the DNA using a multilayered metal and dielectric structure with voltage differences between the layers. These voltage differences created an electric field that could be manipulated to control the speed of the DNA’s passage. By solving the throughput problem, the DNA transistor had “the potential to revolutionize biomedical research and herald an era of personalized medicine,” as IBM Research scientist Gustavo Stolovitzky predicted at the time.

The development of the DNA transistor constituted a massive breakthrough in the efficiency of genomic sequencing, turning what had once been a multibillion-dollar process into something laboratories could perform at comparatively high speed and low cost. It helped complete the Genographic Project, and it provided the basis for a new industry in personalized DNA testing.

Today, individuals can have their genomes sequenced using home sample kits that retail for as little as USD 100, for applications ranging from medical diagnoses to the identification of long-lost relatives. If you go back far enough, we’re all related. Through the Genographic Project and the development of the DNA transistor, IBM helped discover how.