For businesses, weather is the ultimate force to be reckoned with. It can disrupt transportation and supply chains, throttle productivity, upend pricing and demand models, and destroy property. Accurately forecasting the weather’s impact can mean the difference between profitability and loss for any given business — and the more localized the forecasts, the better.

Of course, that’s easier said than done. For the longest time, weather was considered complex to the point of being chaotic — essentially random and unpredictable. But over the past several decades, IBM has increasingly pushed the accuracy and specificity of forecasts by harnessing key advancements in data gathering and visualization techniques, computational power, analytics software and physics to create models that go far beyond the realm of traditional meteorology.

The company’s efforts have empowered countless companies and government entities to anticipate and plan for weather events while strengthening IBM’s relationships in industries ranging from aviation and insurance to public utilities and agriculture. While IBM’s efforts to calculate weather forecasts date back as early as the 1950s, the company’s focus sharpened in the 1990s with its Deep Thunder™ forecasting initiative. Deep Thunder helped establish the company as a go-to source of weather-related insights in an era of increasingly perilous events driven by climate change.

The need for such expertise has never been so acute. In 2023, the world saw more than USD 300 billion in weather disaster damages.1