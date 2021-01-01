An elite group of independent consultants with vast experience in IBM data repositories, unified governance, AI and machine learning.
IBM Gold Consultants rely on extensive industry experience and technical expertise to help IBM clients define and implement successful strategies for data and analytics initiatives using IBM Db2 on all platforms, IBM Db2 13 for z/OS, IBM Db2 AI, and IBM Cloud Pak for Data. Gold Consultants are recognized as some of the world’s most experienced independent consultants in their product area. With in-depth technical knowledge and superior communication skills, Gold Consultants can fill in skill gaps, and develop effective solutions and optimal database designs.
Gold Consultants are industry experts with demonstrated leadership and technical skills, making them well-qualified to take on demanding and complex service engagements.
Although closely affiliated with IBM, Gold Consultants are not IBM employees. They provide independent guidance based on what is best for the client.
The Gold Consultant community maintains close relationships with IBM product developers, giving them a strong understanding of product function and strategic direction.
Having worked with many clients across all market sectors, Gold Consultants have unique insights and knowledge that positions them to propose best-in-class solutions.
