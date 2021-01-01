Home Gold Consultants IBM Gold Consultants for Data and AI
Superior consulting services from independent experts who address the most pressing analytics and information management challenges IBM clients face.
What is the IBM Gold Consultant Program?

An elite group of independent consultants with vast experience in IBM data repositories, unified governance, AI and machine learning.

IBM Gold Consultants rely on extensive industry experience and technical expertise to help IBM clients define and implement successful strategies for data and analytics initiatives using IBM Db2 on all platforms, IBM Db2 13 for z/OS, IBM Db2 AI, and IBM Cloud Pak for Data. Gold Consultants are recognized as some of the world’s most experienced independent consultants in their product area. With in-depth technical knowledge and superior communication skills, Gold Consultants can fill in skill gaps, and develop effective solutions and optimal database designs.
Why engage with a Gold Consultant? Technical skills leadership

Gold Consultants are industry experts with demonstrated leadership and technical skills, making them well-qualified to take on demanding and complex service engagements.

 Independence 

Although closely affiliated with IBM, Gold Consultants are not IBM employees. They provide independent guidance based on what is best for the client. 

 IBM lab connections

The Gold Consultant community maintains close relationships with IBM product developers, giving them a strong understanding of product function and strategic direction.

 Market knowledge

Having worked with many clients across all market sectors, Gold Consultants have unique insights and knowledge that positions them to propose best-in-class solutions.
Hear from the Gold Consultants Cloudy with a Chance of DevOps: A Survival Guide

Consultant Julian Stuhler offers practical guidelines to help Db2 for z/OS developers, DBAs, and system programmers adapt to cloud computing and the DevOps movement.

 Watch the webcast replay Security, Compliance and Data Privacy

Hear from consultant Craig Mullins on database security and compliance from a Db2 perspective, including how to protect your Db2 databases.

 Watch the webcast replay
IBMz Analytics Gold Consultant Frank Fillmore explains how customers can apply analytics to data at its origin to help reduce cost, risk, and the complexity of transferring data between platforms. Watch the video
IBM Enterprise Analytics with z Systems Watch Frank Fillmore discuss the importance of right-time insights. In this video, Fillmore highlights how organizations attempt to reduce the buffer period between completing a transaction and running the analytics. Watch the video
IBM Db2

An industry-leading family of AI-driven data management solutions to help you transform and modernize your business.

 IBM Db2 13 for z/OS

An enterprise computing foundation for hybrid cloud, AI and data fabric.

 IBM Db2 AI for z/OS

Use Machine Learning and AI to improve operational performance.

 IBM Cloud Pak for Data

An open, extensible data platform that provides a data fabric to make all data available for AI and analytics, on any cloud.
