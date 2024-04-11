IBM® Tivoli® Output Manager for z/OS® is an output management solution that automatically captures, archives and distributes output from local and remote systems. It then transforms the captured data into customizable reports – and automates report distribution and printing.



Output Manager captures SYSOUT from jobs on the spool, stores the SYSOUT on disk and then transforms the SYSOUT into reports. These reports can be viewed, printed and distributed to end users. It has both an ISPF interface and a web browser interface. The ISPF interface is used primarily by administrators. The web interface (ITOMweb) is used primarily by report end users.