IBM® Tivoli® Output Manager for z/OS® is an output management solution that automatically captures, archives and distributes output from local and remote systems. It then transforms the captured data into customizable reports – and automates report distribution and printing.
Output Manager captures SYSOUT from jobs on the spool, stores the SYSOUT on disk and then transforms the SYSOUT into reports. These reports can be viewed, printed and distributed to end users. It has both an ISPF interface and a web browser interface. The ISPF interface is used primarily by administrators. The web interface (ITOMweb) is used primarily by report end users.
IBM® Tivoli® Output Manager for z/OS® uses trusted z/OS capabilities you already have – such as DFSMShsm, DFSMS and RACF – to take advantage of the strengths of the z/OS platform: reliability, manageability and security. Output Manager uses: Db2® for metadata repository, DFSMS for report content management, DFSMShsm for data lifecycle management and RACF for security and access control.
View or print reports, archived SYSOUT or archived report pages – when, where and how you need to. View from your mobile device, web browser, email or an ISPF interface. Receive the information you need, as soon as it is available with mobile-device online viewing. View, download and print through your web browser. Distribute content in PDF, CSV and plain text formats. Highlight text and add notes in reports to communicate what is important.
Go directly from Workload Scheduler panels into Output Manager to view historical Workload Scheduler job output. Perform problem analysis and compare historical run times and current/previous exceptions. Output Manager collects and archives Workload Scheduler job logs. It retains job logs for as long as needed. It also provides seamless access to job logs from Workload Scheduler panels.
Output Manager automatically prints and distributes reports to decision makers – as soon as available. It provides notification and delivery via email and can highlight content-specific exceptions. Output Manager allows you to control who sees the report content and the list of report names. It can tailor reports so that users receive only relevant information. Output Manager can also group reports into bundles so that recipients receive a consolidated collection of their business reports.
