Home Storage FlashSystem {Thank you for registering/signing up}

{Page description with inline links written by digital writer: Thank you for [action with name of offer]. [What happens next]. [How to get help].}

 {Optional subsection headline}

{Expand on what happens next. If this page appears after signing up for a demo, describe its format, how long it will be, what technology will be used, what the agenda will be. If it’s a trial, set expectations for the trial length and mention restrictions on features or user access, etc. Rich text, an optional list and inline links are encouraged.}

– {Make bullet points for quicker scanning if needed.}
– {Make bullet points for quicker scanning if needed.}
– {Make bullet points for quicker scanning if needed.}
{Key concepts}

{Introduce the product’s key concepts or, alternatively, link to resources that will help clients better understand the product.}

 {Product key concept}

{Educate clients about the product’s key concepts and showcase what differentiates the product or makes it unique.}

 {Optional link} {Product key concept}

{As an alternative to key concepts, use the section to link to resources that help clients better understand the product.}

 {Optional link} {Product key concept}

{Whichever approach is taken, the section should keep clients excited about using the product while they wait for us to follow up.}

 {Optional link}
{Key concepts}

{Introduce the key concepts or, alternatively, link to resources that will help clients better understand the product.}

 {Product key concept}

{Educate clients about the product’s key concepts and showcase what differentiates the product or makes it unique.}

 {Optional link} {Product key concept}

{As an alternative to key concepts, use the section to link to resources that help clients better understand the product.}

 {Optional link} {Product key concept}

{Whichever approach is taken, the section should keep clients excited about using the product while they wait for our follow-up.}

 {Optional link}
{Key concepts}
{Product key concept} {Educate the user about the product’s key concepts and showcase what differentiates or makes the product unique. Alternatively, provide links to resources that will help the customer better understand the product while they wait for our follow-up.} {Optional link}
{Product key concept} {Educate the user about the product’s key concepts and showcase what differentiates or makes the product unique. Alternatively, provide links to resources that will help the customer better understand the product while they wait for our follow-up.} {Optional link}
{Product key concept} {Educate the user about the product’s key concepts and showcase what differentiates or makes the product unique. Alternatively, provide links to resources that will help the customer better understand the product while they wait for our follow-up.} {Optional link}
{Thought starters}

{Introduce the questions or concepts that a client might want to consider as they wait for the demo, trial or call.}
{Thought-starter question}?

{Provide questions and answers about considerations related to the demo, trial or call. Help clients identify the right information to bring with them or the right questions to ask.}

 {Optional link}
{Thought-starter question}?

{Question examples: “How many people at my organization can access the product?” “How long do we have to make a decision? What are my priorities when it comes to tradeoffs?”}

 {Optional link}
{Thought-starter question}?

{The answers should help make clients as prepared as possible for what comes after they’ve completed the sign-up process. It’s particularly important to identify things they may not think of.}

 {Optional link}
{More to explore} {Product tour or docs}

{Choose resources that, ideally, will assist clients as part of the thought-starter phase. A product tour, documentation, case studies page or analyst report.}

 {Case studies or report}

{Choose resources that, ideally, will assist clients as part of the thought-starter phase. A product tour, documentation, case studies page or analyst report.}
Take the next step

{Provide one or two short sentences describing what people can expect to do or learn when they click the links below.}

View {product} documentation Download {key resource} (xx KB)
Footnotes

{1 Report title, Publisher, XX Month XXXX}