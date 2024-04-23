Reduce storage hardware and software re-buys and data migrations with IBM Storage Utility. Organizations pay for the capacity they consume based on identified current and future needs and deploy the entire projected capacity on day-one to help reduce non-disruptive operations.

Cloud Economics

IBM STaaS offers an on-premises cloud-consumption model allowing organizations to pay for the capacity and performance they need with access to the latest storage software innovations from IBM. Organizations can achieve their desired agility levels, cash flow efficiencies, and service levels with the added flexibility to scale up and out, and down and in as they need.