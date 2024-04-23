The IBM Storage Assurance program provides purchase protection that alleviates procurement obstacles and storage lifecycle management with a modern all flash platform engineered for non-disruptive innovation. IBM Storage Assurance is a subscription to hardware and software upgrades with premium support and quality of service across flexibile term limits.
Watch the virtual event
Read the announcement blog
Ensure financial optimization with budget predictability. Plan your storage needs with confidence from day one. Get flat and fair rates on a 4- or 8-year contract paid upfront annually, quarterly, or monthly.1
Get access to the latest advancements of IBM FlashSystem software and monitoring features at the time of purchase and in the future as they become available, guaranteed.
Alleviate long procurement processes, vendor negotiation cycles and storage life-cycle management responsibilities; enabling your admin staff to focus on higher value tasks.
Full system hardware upgrades around contract hardware guarantees. Ability to upgrade or trade in your current system at any time out of cycle. AI-assisted system-to-system migrations.
Reduce energy consumption. We provide commitments that we will not exceed the stated W/TB at the given capacity points. With some configurations, the maximum is as low as 1.76 W/TB, supporting your green initiatives.
No more overprovisioning or running out of capacity. With monitoring included, you’ll be able to more accurately predict your capacity usage for more cost efficient operations. At any point add as little as one drive at a time to your current system.
Get access to the latest advancements of IBM FlashSystem's software and monitoring features at the time of purchase and in the future as they become available.
Reduce storage hardware and software re-buys and data migrations with IBM Storage Utility. Organizations pay for the capacity they consume based on identified current and future needs and deploy the entire projected capacity on day-one to help reduce non-disruptive operations.
IBM STaaS offers an on-premises cloud-consumption model allowing organizations to pay for the capacity and performance they need with access to the latest storage software innovations from IBM. Organizations can achieve their desired agility levels, cash flow efficiencies, and service levels with the added flexibility to scale up and out, and down and in as they need.