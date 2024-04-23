Home Storage FlashSystem IBM Storage Assurance
A modern, simple and transparent IT life cycle management option
Transform your storage ownership experience

The IBM Storage Assurance program provides purchase protection that alleviates procurement obstacles and storage lifecycle management with a modern all flash platform engineered for non-disruptive innovation. IBM Storage Assurance is a subscription to hardware and software upgrades with premium support and quality of service across flexibile term limits.
IBM storage redefining data center boundaries

Benefits Achieve IT budget certainty

Ensure financial optimization with budget predictability. Plan your storage needs with confidence from day one. Get flat and fair rates on a 4- or 8-year contract paid upfront annually, quarterly, or monthly.1

 Continuous innovation

Get access to the latest advancements of IBM FlashSystem software and monitoring features at the time of purchase and in the future as they become available, guaranteed.

 Gain operational efficiency

Alleviate long procurement processes, vendor negotiation cycles and storage life-cycle management responsibilities; enabling your admin staff to focus on higher value tasks. 

 Enhance agility

Full system hardware upgrades around contract hardware guarantees. Ability to upgrade or trade in your current system at any time out of cycle. AI-assisted system-to-system migrations.

 Improve energy efficiency

Reduce energy consumption. We provide commitments that we will not exceed the stated W/TB at the given capacity points. With some configurations, the maximum is as low as 1.76 W/TB, supporting your green initiatives.

 Avoid overpurchasing from day one

No more overprovisioning or running out of capacity. With monitoring included, you’ll be able to more accurately predict your capacity usage for more cost efficient operations. At any point add as little as one drive at a time to your current system.
Software upgrades 

Get access to the latest advancements of IBM FlashSystem's software and monitoring features at the time of purchase and in the future as they become available.
Hardware upgrades
  • Experience full-system hardware refreshes if your current device cannot upgrade to the latest software, cannot add more capacity, is end of support, or does not meet stated performance commitments2.
  • Upgrade or trade in your current system at any time out of the cycle, for an additional fee, and receive built-in trade-in credit.
Premium support
  • Premium-level ExpertCare.
  • Predictive analytics support, capacity planning, monitoring and reporting with IBM Storage Insights Pro entitlement.
Guarantees*
  • Non-disruptive system-to-system migrations guarantee.
  • Price protection guarantee.
  • Workload performance guarantee.
  • End of service guarantee.
  • Energy efficiency guarantee.
  • Eight year contract full-system guarantee.
  • Terminal code level guarantee.
  • Capacity upgrade eligibility guarantee.
  • This program is available for FlashSystem 5300, FlashSystem 7300 and FlashSystem 9500 and their all flash-expansions.
  • For high-level contract term details and country availability, click here.
Additional purchasing options Operational Flexibility

Reduce storage hardware and software re-buys and data migrations with IBM Storage Utility. Organizations pay for the capacity they consume based on identified current and future needs and deploy the entire projected capacity on day-one to help reduce non-disruptive operations.

 Cloud Economics

IBM STaaS offers an on-premises cloud-consumption model allowing organizations to pay for the capacity and performance they need with access to the latest storage software innovations from IBM. Organizations can achieve their desired agility levels, cash flow efficiencies, and service levels with the added flexibility to scale up and out, and down and in as they need.
Explore a new way to buy FlashSystem technology with fair and transparent pricing for multiple technology lifecycle.
Footnotes

1 Flat rates will be agreed via contract.

2 Performance guarantee only after year 3.

*  IBM Storage Assurance provides a series of commitments and associated remedies if such commitments are not met in accordance with the related terms and conditions.