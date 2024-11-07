Visit IBM at Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo 2024 to explore innovative and transformational opportunities with a global community of experts and peers.
Join CIOs and IT leaders to explore how leading organizations are scaling AI that drives impact and ROI while optimizing the outcomes of their technology investments.
Discover what differentiates AI leaders from AI learners
Discover how to elevate your business with AI
Generative AI is radically changing how businesses operate. CEOs cite generative AI adoption as being critical to success, but over 60% see technologies changing faster than people can adapt.
Learn how taking a flexible, asset-based consulting approach, dynamically reconfiguring human consultants, training digital workers and enlisting other accelerators can help you overcome barriers and turn early AI wins into lasting competitive advantages.
IT in the age of AI requires using all data, technology and compute resources across multiple clouds, on-premises and across edge-devices efficiently. But knowing where to wisely invest for short-term and longer-term value is complex.
A “hybrid-by-design” approach to people, platforms and processes helps make IT an innovation center of the business, enabling consistency and standardization across environments while improving time-to-value of infrastructure investments. Meet the needs of growing AI data through improved accuracy and transparent governance—with performance levels you expect.
Technology is advancing fast, driving up IT complexity and costs. Today, the average enterprise uses multiple clouds and thousands of physical assets while new use cases based on generative AI are predicted to bring about over a billion new applications between now and 2028.
Increasing complexity leads to inefficiencies, risk and waste, while limited visibility across disparate systems limits our ability to optimize processes, performance and spend. Learn how IBM’s suite of AI-powered automation capabilities enable CIOs and their teams to ensure the efficient performance of these applications.
Dave McCann leads a team that is passionate about delivering client value, helping Europe, Middle East and Africa organizations use innovative technology to co-create the future of their businesses in the era of AI. He has a strong financial management background and significant experience driving large Enterprise Digital Transformation initiatives. Over the course of his career he has led various Consulting teams, including Cognitive Consulting and SAP Practice, the Canadian Public Sector business and worked with clients across all industries and geographies in Canada before moving to Paris.
Belén is a seasoned Senior Executive with 8+ years of experience leading Hybrid Cloud Transformation initiatives in Spain and EMEA. She has a proven track record in Banking, with expertise as a trusted advisor to Santander bank globally. Belén’s passion is empowering businesses to innovate through operating model transformation, harnessing technology for growth and success.
Emmanuel Treny is the Vice President for Automation, EMEA at IBM where he leads a talented team specialising in AI-infused Automation and Hybrid Cloud. In his current role, Emmanuel and his team are helping IBM Clients to transform their businesses in a digital world, enhancing client experiences and adapting to ever-evolving digital demands. With a career spanning over 25 years, his passion for innovation and commitment to excellence continue to drive impactful change throughout EMEA and beyond.