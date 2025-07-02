Thanks for visiting us—let’s build on DTW Ignite’s momentum
DTW Ignite 2025 was a dynamic gathering of industry leaders in reaching their revenue growth goals through the transformative power of AI.
During the event, IBM proudly showcased how AI built for networks is transforming industries and delivering actionable insights on scalable solutions.
Attendees engaged in interactive demos and speaking sessions, gaining firsthand knowledge on how to drive agility, efficiency and revenue growth through AI-powered solutions.
Missed us at DTW Copenhagen? Here are a few ways to catch up.
Take the next step with IBM Consulting® services, where we help you implement tailored, secure, trustworthy and regulation-compliant generative AI across your enterprise.
Visit our Telecommunications Solutions hub to discover how generative AI-powered automation is transforming network performance, flexibility and security.
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Book a live demo and see IBM watsonx Orchestrate® in action.
Turn today’s challenges into tomorrow’s competitive edge. Let’s shape the future of telecom together.
Relive the best IBM moments from DTW Copenhagen. Explore session recordings, key insights and exclusive content from our discussions on AI, connectivity, industry transformation, innovative technology and many more.
TM Forum press release: Discover how “DTW Ignite Accelerates the Pathway to Autonomous Network Maturity for the Connectivity Ecosystem”.
IBM IBV thought leadership: Grab our latest data story insights on how “Telecoms chart the path to autonomous networks”.
Executive insights: Explore our executive blog by Rahul Kumar, “Certified to deliver: Capturing AI’s power to transform telco network operations and growth”.
Executive article on TM Forum: Explore Eoin Coughlan’s article on “Powering the future of telecom: Cloud, AI and the rise of autonomous networks”.
Industry news: See Telecom TV’s event coverage and Rahul Kumar’s perspective on “Autonomous networks, DTW Ignite, network APIs”.
Industry recognition: Check out David Karpel’s post on IBM’s Catalyst project winning the “Innovation Showcase Catalyst Award for Outstanding Use of TM Forum Assets”.
Embrace AI-powered automation and hybrid cloud agility
The future of innovation isn’t happening in silos—it's unfolding as transformation with AI acceleration, creating new opportunities for telecom growth and collaboration. Explore telecom industry insights on how to stay ahead by capturing AI’s full potential to power growth.