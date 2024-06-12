Wipro, a multinational IT consultancy and business process services company, serves many enterprise customers in the contact center space. It comes across many customers with limited budgets where the sanctioned capacity of contact centers isn’t usually enough to handle incoming call load. This leads to challenges, such as :
These challenges result in decreased customer satisfaction, increased operational costs and suboptimal utilization of call center resources.
Using IBM® watsonx.ai™ technology, Wipro has built several AI-driven customer service accelerators that can revolutionize customers’ contact service operations. IBM watsonx.ai is an AI and data platform, an all-encompassing generative AI-driven solution. This combination of capabilities addresses common customer service challenges and offers the following key features:
Overall, the Wipro AI Practice along with watsonx.ai offers a comprehensive solution to optimize customer service, streamline operations and enhance the customer experience while offering significant cost savings for organizations. The benefits include a
Based on a proof of concept (POC) that ran for 30 days, Wipro is able to offer the following benefits to its enterprise call center customers*:
Overall, the implementation of watsonx.ai and related Wipro AI solutions helps optimize customer service, streamlines operations and enhances the overall customer experience while generating significant cost savings for Wipro customers.
* Numbers are projected and can vary case to case.
Wipro (link resides outside of ibm.com) is a well-established Indian multinational corporation that operates in the fields of information technology, consultancy and business process services. As a leading company in the technology industry, Wipro offers a diverse range of services, including cloud computing, computer security, digital transformation, AI, robotics, data analytics and various technology consulting services. With a global presence, Wipro serves clients in 167 countries, making it a significant player in the international tech and consulting landscape.
© Copyright IBM Corporation 2023. IBM Corporation, New Orchard Road, Armonk NY 10504
Produced in the United States of America. November 2023.
IBM, the IBM logo, ibm.com, and watsonx are trademarks or registered trademarks of International Business Machines Corporation, in the United States and/or other countries. Other product and service names might be trademarks of IBM or other companies. A current list of IBM trademarks is available on A current list of IBM trademarks is available on https://www.ibm.com/de-de/legal/copyright-trademark.
This document is current as of the initial date of publication and may be changed by IBM at any time. Not all offerings are available in every country in which IBM operates.
All client examples cited or described are presented as illustrations of the manner in which some clients have used IBM products and the results they may have achieved. Actual environmental costs and performance characteristics will vary depending on individual client configurations and conditions. Generally expected results cannot be provided as each client’s results will depend entirely on the client’s systems and services ordered. THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT IS PROVIDED “AS IS” WITHOUT ANY WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING WITHOUT ANY WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND ANY WARRANTY OR CONDITION OF NON-INFRINGEMENT. IBM products are warranted according to the terms and conditions of the agreements under which they are provided