Python A Python interface for connecting to IBM Db2.

Node.js An asynchronous/synchronous interface for node.js to IBM Db2.

PHP A PHP interface for connecting to IBM Db2.

Go A GoLang driver for connecting to IBM Db2.

Java This driver provides Java interface for connecting to IBM DB2.

C/C+ This driver provides C interface for connecting to IBM DB2.

NET This driver provides support for languages available through .NET and .NET Core for connecting to IBM DB2.

Django This adapter provides Python/SQLAlchemy interface to IBM Data Servers.

SQLAlchemy This adapter provides Python/Django interface to IBM Data Servers.

Sequelize Sequelize is an easy-to-use and promise-based Node.js ORM tool for Db2

Rust Interface for Rust to DB2 for z/OS, DB2 for LUW, DB2 for i with support for Connection Pooling using r2d2.