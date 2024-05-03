Db2 Data Management Console is a browser-based console to administer, monitor, manage and optimize the performance of IBM Db2 for Linux, UNIX and Windows databases. Db2 Data Management Console is included with all IBM Db2 editions.
Get up and running on your laptop within minutes or install on a server for your whole team.
The console is designed to be simple to use for advanced or novice Db2 users.
See your whole enterprise on a single screen. Alerts through email, SNMP and RESTful APIs, and LDAP integration make the console ready for your enterprise.
No additional cost or licensing restrictions; the console is included with all editions of Db2 and the Db2 family.
High availability and security are built in.
All Db2 offerings benefit from innovations and improvements that IBM delivers.
Track the health and status of your database on the Monitor Summary page. At a high level, your database status is represented by six stories, similar to how every airplane is equipped with six core instruments. Use these to understand the availability, responsiveness, throughput, resource use, user contention and time spent in each database from one screen. These same metrics are also available on the enterprise home page, which lists your databases and allows you to access their metrics.
The console supports a wide range of alerts to ensure you can catch the problems before they impact the business. You can review alert information plus sort and share all received alerts from the Notification Center. Some of the supported alerts are threshold alerts, smart alerts for query optimization, HADR alerts, email and SNMP notifications. The console is also integrated with an IBM tool that apples machine learning (ML) algorithms to analyze some issues and propose auto-fixes.
Write and edit SQL with the help of an interactive type-ahead SQL parser. Run SQL scripts and view results right away or export them to a CSV or Excel worksheet. With the collaboration feature, share SQL scripts with your team by copying and sending them through a shared link. Improve team productivity by using templates and shared scripts. You can also collect a detailed history of the SQL statements running on your database locate inefficiencies and optimize performance.
You can manage and explore objects to understand relationships between them. For example, you can view all tables under your schemas, look through table properties and definitions, and create new tables directly in the console. Some other primary object types supported are view, remote tables, aliases, schemas, sequences and MQTs. You can explore application objects, such as stored procedures, user-defined types and functions; manage databases by user, group or role; and run changes immediately or build a script to automate changes.
The user interface of the new console is built to allow you to compose your own interface by picking what you want to see. Each time you select a new page, the URL uniquely identifies that part of the interface. If you send that URL to other users of the console, they can go to the same page you are seeing. With a small modification to the URL, that page can be embedded into your Iframe, webpage or Jupyter notebook.
Access and configure all console capabilities with RESTful APIs and sample scripts in key programming languages for an open and extensible development experience. That includes APIs to run SQL, manage database objects and privileges, monitor performance, and load data and files. Complete and comprehensive documentation on how to use this functionality is built into the user interface. Examples of how to write your own code in Python to access and use these new interfaces are on GIT.
Detailed system requirements for the IBM® Db2® Data Management Console.