Our growing portfolio of solutions helps meet the needs of today’s organizations in this dynamic business environment including: Return to work solutions that help minimize risks for workers and employers; 5G mobile end-to-end industry solutions on customizable fit-for-purpose devices; accurate weather forecasts with Samsung Galaxy smartphones; proven security platform with Samsung Knox and IBM MaaS 360; and emerging technologies like AR, VR and acoustic insights to improve factory operations.
IBM and Samsung can together bring innovative solutions to life in an effort to help organizations work smarter so they can address business risk and minimize future disruptions.
Samsung has helped put the IBM Visual Verifier technology into the hands of industry clients to trace the authenticity of substances in what we wear, eat and use every day.
A security-rich environment helps boost productivity when you combine IBM’s MaaS360 and Samsung’s Knox Platform.
Red Hat and Samsung collaborate to drive 5G adoption with Kubernetes-based networking for service providers.
IBM Cloud for telecommunications offers an open, hybrid cloud architecture that helps address the challenges of the telecom industry and unlock the power of 5G and edge.
The Weather Company brings the most accurate weather forecasts to Samsung Galaxy smartphones allowing you to make real-time decisions based on AI insights.
IBM can help you reach your hybrid cloud potential by combining Red Hat’s open hybrid cloud technology with our industry experience.
Connected assets, intelligent operations and data at the edge can help detect defects, improve performance and manage business continuity.
IBM iX® works at the intersection of strategy, creativity and technology to help you create exceptional experiences and build your business, by design.
With the breadth of Samsung’s fit-for-purpose device portfolio including wearables, 5G and AR innovation, and top-grade security combined with IBM iX design capabilities, we can help you create a mobile vision for your business.
IBM’s industry expertise in AI and hybrid cloud is a great match for Samsung’s leadership in networking and mobility. If you need real-time insights to be more responsive to your clients, we can help.
IBM Garage™ enables enterprises to accelerate, break through and work more like startups. In the spirit of co-creation, we run at startup speed with enterprise scale.
