Home Consulting Samsung IBM and Samsung: Collaboration at scale Open. Secured. Innovative.
IBM and Samsung are collaborating to deliver industry solutions that solve customers' biggest security challenges from chip to cloud. 
Extend zero trust to mobile
Engineer using computer for maintenance equipment in thermal power plant factory
Redefining smart and secure mobility for industries

Our growing portfolio of solutions helps meet the needs of today’s organizations in this dynamic business environment including: Return to work solutions that help minimize risks for workers and employers; 5G mobile end-to-end industry solutions on customizable fit-for-purpose devices; accurate weather forecasts with Samsung Galaxy smartphones; proven security platform with Samsung Knox and IBM MaaS 360; and emerging technologies like AR, VR and acoustic insights to improve factory operations.
Benefits
partner--relationship
Get back to work smarter

IBM and Samsung can together bring innovative solutions to life in an effort to help organizations work smarter so they can address business risk and minimize future disruptions.
build
Grow consumer trust across industries

Samsung has helped put the IBM Visual Verifier technology into the hands of industry clients to trace the authenticity of substances in what we wear, eat and use every day.

 See industry use cases
global--security
Create a secured, productive environment

A security-rich environment helps boost productivity when you combine IBM’s MaaS360 and Samsung’s Knox Platform.

 Stay competitive in the global 5G market

Red Hat and Samsung collaborate to drive 5G adoption with Kubernetes-based networking for service providers.
build--leadership--and--culture
Scale with leaders in the telecom ecosystem of 35+ partners

IBM Cloud for telecommunications offers an open, hybrid cloud architecture that helps address the challenges of the telecom industry and unlock the power of 5G and edge.

 Make real-time decisions based on AI

The Weather Company brings the most accurate weather forecasts to Samsung Galaxy smartphones allowing you to make real-time decisions based on AI insights.

Capabilities

Application Management Services for Cloud

IBM can help you reach your hybrid cloud potential by combining Red Hat’s open hybrid cloud technology with our industry experience.

 Connected Operations

Connected assets, intelligent operations and data at the edge can help detect defects, improve performance and manage business continuity.

 Business Strategy and Design Services

IBM iX® works at the intersection of strategy, creativity and technology to help you create exceptional experiences and build your business, by design.
Co-create with IBM Garage ™
Ideate, build, measure, iterate and scale solutions seamlessly with our end-to-end framework of design thinking, agile and DevOps practices. Achieve speed-to-value and adopt breakthrough technologies through the partnership created with your team and a diverse set of IBM experts in business, design and technology. Learn more Talk to an IBM Garage expert
Related solutions Mobile strategy

With the breadth of Samsung’s fit-for-purpose device portfolio including wearables, 5G and AR innovation, and top-grade security combined with IBM iX design capabilities, we can help you create a mobile vision for your business.

 Learn more Digital transformation

IBM’s industry expertise in AI and hybrid cloud is a great match for Samsung’s leadership in networking and mobility. If you need real-time insights to be more responsive to your clients, we can help.

 Learn more IBM Garage

IBM Garage™ enables enterprises to accelerate, break through and work more like startups. In the spirit of co-creation, we run at startup speed with enterprise scale.

 Learn more
Subscribe to our monthly newsletters

Receive our newsletters that deliver thoughtful insights on emerging trends.

 Subscribe now Know more Contact our team

Connect with our diverse group of IBM experts that can help you make your next big move.

 Explore career opportunities

Join our team of dedicated, innovative people who are bringing positive change to work and the world. 

Register now