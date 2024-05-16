IBM Crypto Anchor Verifier, brings together innovations in AI and optical imaging to help prove the identity, authenticity or quality of products or substances

in the field, Using a simple attachment to commercially available smartphones, AI and machine learning techniques, recognizing the optical characteristics of a substance, product or object. Even if you’re disconnected from the network.



The objects and substances that we buy, wear, eat or use every day all have their own unique optical patterns, sometimes undetectable by the human eye, that differentiate them from each other. These patterns can distinguish an organic ear of corn from a genetically modified one, identify impurities in diamonds, or detect counterfeit goods.



We think the opportunities for the Crypto Anchor Verifier are limitless and offer a viable way to protect and validate all kinds of physical substances and, combined with Blockchain, bring new levels of trust to business transactions. What would you use it for?