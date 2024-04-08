Wix, a leading SaaS website building platform for creating, managing and growing a global, digital presence for over 263 million users worldwide, was an early adopter of the innovation and technology that enables businesses to build a powerful digital presence on the internet. The Wix customer care representatives are responsible primarily for guiding Wix customers in building and setting up their online businesses.

Wix customer care support of Wix users takes the form of conversations, which sometimes can become quite long, naturally. Traditional sentiment analysis models fail to support conversation datasets, especially long ones. Another shortcoming of traditional sentiment analysis is a lack of support for highly subjective subjects, such as if something is said to be beautiful. Wix customer care set a goal to understand and anticipate its customers’ sentiment toward Wix’s products and sentiment for the actual support services. Traditional ways of achieving this understanding are through surveys, which only about 20% of users complete, and the survey results can be highly biased. Conducting these surveys also takes time, which delays the representatives’ primary responsibility of helping customers build websites.