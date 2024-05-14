To allow it to focus on its core competencies and reduce the capital investment for the planned SAP S/4HANA environment, Wiwynn targeted a cloud platform. After reviewing top cloud vendors, the company selected Microsoft Azure as the destination for its mission-critical SAP business systems.

“From early on in the decision-making process, we decided that the maturity and economies of scale of the cloud made it the optimal choice for our growing business,” says Wen. “Of all the options we considered, we felt that Microsoft Azure was the best fit for SAP S/4HANA. As well as being fully certified for SAP solutions, Microsoft Azure offers us robust service-level agreements that ensure our business systems are available 24x7. A deep-dive assessment workshop with the Microsoft Azure team convinced us that the platform offered the flexibility, performance, scalability and availability to help us meet our long-term objectives.”

Wiwynn was confident that SAP S/4HANA on Microsoft Azure would be the keystone for its digital transformation capabilities. To reach the cloud destination without disruption, completing the migration in a timely manner was crucial. The company had just 12 months to move away from its parent company’s platform, and a tight window of only 48 hours to complete the switchover to the new systems.

Recognizing that there was almost no room for error, Wiwynn looked for the support of an expert partner, and engaged consultants from IBM to help drive the project.

“Because the project involved our entire international business, finding a partner with global reach was crucial — and IBM delivered,” says Wen. “The IBM Consulting team understood our high-level goals for the project and developed an approach that allowed us to minimize risk, control costs and accelerate progress throughout the journey to SAP S/4HANA on Microsoft Azure. IBM even identified a major technical bottleneck in our proposed approach early on, and proactively helped us find a solution to avoid the issue.”

Working with teams from Microsoft and IBM, Wiwynn first isolated its SAP ERP systems from the parent company’s environment and moved the resulting SAP ERP instance to a sandbox environment in the Azure Cloud. After performing the necessary upgrades to SAP ERP, IBM performed a selective conversion to SAP S/4HANA. By only converting a subset of its applications, Wiwynn could leave its most customized systems — including SAP ERP applications to support the manufacturing process — untouched, minimizing the risk of downtime and business disruption.

After testing the new SAP S/4HANA environment in the sandbox environment, Microsoft moved the SAP platform to the target data center in the US and configured the platform for high availability. In parallel, IBM® Consulting worked with Microsoft to help build, configure and secure the new SAP environment.

“We greatly valued the IBM approach, as it allowed us to keep our project moving forward quickly while minimizing our exposure to the risk of business disruption during the go-live,” adds Wen. “The project demanded close collaboration between all stakeholders, and the IBM, Microsoft and Wiwynn teams truly worked together as one throughout. The close strategic alliance between IBM and Microsoft was evident from the very beginning, and the two companies provided us with all the technical resources we needed to ensure the success of the move to cloud.”

Midway through the project, the COVID-19 pandemic struck. Despite the significant disruption to global business, IBM and Microsoft worked together to help keep the project on track — allowing Wiwynn to go live on time.

“In a normal project of this sort, our IT personnel would be on site in locations such as our assembly facility in Mexico to oversee the go-live — but the pandemic made that impossible,” comments Wen. “The carefully planned, step-by-step approach to the project designed by consultants from IBM helped us to quickly transition to remote working and go live with SAP S/4HANA without any impact on our global business users.”