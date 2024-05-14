Kate McKenna is the chief meteorologist at WAAY-TV in Huntsville, Alabama, a thriving, technology-focused city in the heart of the Tennessee Valley. She recently posted an article explaining why some people were caught off guard by the Hackleburg–Phil Campbell tornado.

“On a day like April 27, large, long-track, violent tornadoes aren’t missed by radars. They’re seen from miles away, with well-defined rotation and debris signatures,” McKenna writes.

At the time, however, almost every broadcast station in North Alabama relied solely on the National Weather Service (NWS) radar, which generally scans the region every 4 – 6 minutes. The Hackleburg–Phil Campbell tornado and other twisters on April 27 traveled up to 70 miles per hour and the NWS radar has blind spots that create gaps in coverage mostly due to terrain. The WAAY 31 StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network changes that. With radars covering all of North Alabama from the Shoals to Huntsville and Decatur, to Guntersville, they have eliminated any gaps in radar coverage, providing live-real time data as severe weather approaches.

Although the Hackleburg–Phil Campbell tornado was singularly devasting, North Alabama residents are accustomed to tornado warnings. The region is prone to strong- to violent-category tornadoes, particularly from March to May. The state also experiences other types of severe weather year round.

“We are known for our tornadoes, but we get it all, from hurricanes and tropical storm remnants to blizzards and ice storms,” McKenna says. “We even get little earthquakes in northeast Alabama, possibly caused by the karst topography there.”