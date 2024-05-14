VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd.

Driving peak performance with comprehensive support coverage from IBM

With robust infrastructure and digital workplace support services from IBM, VECV simplifies and streamlines coverage for its multi-vendor environment across locations, accelerating issue resolution, increasing productivity, boosting availability and enhancing business continuity for its IT operations.
Business challenge

To ensure high-availability IT operations and drive user productivity across its locations throughout India, VECV sought comprehensive support from one trusted IT provider.
Transformation

IBM delivers robust infrastructure and digital workplace support designed to keep VECV’s multi-vendor IT infrastructure and its workforce operating at peak levels.
Results Simplifies support
with infrastructure and end user coverage from IBM
Reduces downtime
and drives greater productivity with speedy issue resolution
Boosts availability
and supports business continuity for its IT operations
Business challenge story
Requiring seamless support across locations

With more than 11,000 employees at 94 locations across India, leading commercial vehicle manufacturer VECV needs seamless, responsive technical support to ensure high-availability IT operations. The company sought services from a trusted IT provider capable of simplifying coverage for its multi-vendor environment, accelerating issue resolution for end users and structuring an effective governance framework for vendor management.

In addition, VECV’s technical support requirements included:

  • Infrastructure support and managed services for all end-user locations and data centers
  • A centralized knowledge-based service desk offering first-call resolution and remote takeover capabilities
  • Expert hardware maintenance to rapidly resolve unexpected failures
  • Comprehensive coverage spanning servers, storage and network equipment, desktops, laptops, power products and other hardware
  • Adherence to stringent service level agreements (SLAs) for performance and uptime
  • Availability of spare parts and technical expertise across a diverse range of products
  • User support to help employees easily connect their own mobile devices in the workplace
IBM gives us confidence in the availability and reliability of our IT environment, and we know that our users have the support they need at all times. Rajesh Mishra Senior Vice President of Corporate Processes and IT VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd.
Transformation story
Driving performance with integrated coverage

IBM created an integrated Infrastructure Services support contract that includes IBM® Hardware Warranty and Maintenance Services and an IBM Digital Workplace Services solution to keep VECV’s multi-vendor IT infrastructure operating at peak levels. The wide-ranging agreement provides preventative maintenance; availability and performance SLAs; access to spare parts at production sites and off-site parts warehousing; support in extending asset life; regular inventory audits; and skilled local support personnel.

Additionally, IBM developed a governance structure to help VECV manage vendors more effectively. Working closely with VECV, IBM established formal roles and responsibilities within the management framework and determined optimal processes for decision making. IBM is also tasked with ongoing management of the vendor contract lifecycle, which includes monitoring vendor performance to mitigate risk and drive continual improvement.

Finally, the IBM Digital Workplace Services solution empowers VECV employees to use the mobile devices of their choice in the workplace, provides centralized help desk support and offers time-saving self-service capabilities.
Whenever we end up having some issues which are critical, IBM leadership comes together, irrespective of lines of business and ensures we are able to turn around the issue in the shortest possible time. Rajesh Mishra Senior Vice President of Corporate Processes and IT VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd.
Results story
Reducing downtime with multifaceted support

The IBM Hardware Warranty and Maintenance Services agreement provides VECV with multifaceted coverage for its IT infrastructure within one contract, helping the organization:

  • Accelerate issue resolution
  • Reduce IT downtime
  • Gain visibility of more than 8,000 assets across company locations
  • Meet SLAs and support high availability and business continuity for its IT operations
  • Adhere to a governance framework that simplifies processes and boosts efficiency

Complementing this coverage, the IBM Digital Workplace Services solution offers the centralized, highly responsive end user support and easy-to-use self-service capabilities VECV needs to keep its workforce up and running. And by enabling employees to easily connect and deploy their own mobile devices, the IBM solution enhances the end user experience and further drives productivity.
From their manufacturing plants to their corporate offices to their datacenters, IBM is taking care of VE's entire needs. The availability of that infrastructure for VE is extremely crucial. IBM is bringing operational as well as cost efficiency to the client. Rakesh Tewari Associate Director- Technology Support Service India South Asia IBM
business logo
VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd.

A joint venture between the Volvo Group and Eicher Motors Ltd., VECV (link resides outside of ibm.com) formed in 2008 to manufacture and distribute commercial vehicles in India and other developing markets. The company is headquartered in New Delhi and comprises four business verticals: Eicher Trucks and Buses, Volvo Trucks India, Eicher Engineering Components and VE Powertrain. A leader in modernizing India’s commercial transportation industry, VECV employs over 11,000 people and maintains 94 locations.
Solution components IBM® Digital Workplace Services IBM Hardware Warranty and Maintenance Services
