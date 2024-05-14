VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd.

With robust infrastructure and digital workplace support services from IBM, VECV simplifies and streamlines coverage for its multi-vendor environment across locations, accelerating issue resolution, increasing productivity, boosting availability and enhancing business continuity for its IT operations.
To ensure high-availability IT operations and drive user productivity across its locations throughout India, VECV sought comprehensive support from one trusted IT provider.
IBM delivers robust infrastructure and digital workplace support designed to keep VECV’s multi-vendor IT infrastructure and its workforce operating at peak levels.
With more than 11,000 employees at 94 locations across India, leading commercial vehicle manufacturer VECV needs seamless, responsive technical support to ensure high-availability IT operations. The company sought services from a trusted IT provider capable of simplifying coverage for its multi-vendor environment, accelerating issue resolution for end users and structuring an effective governance framework for vendor management.
In addition, VECV’s technical support requirements included:
IBM created an integrated Infrastructure Services support contract that includes IBM® Hardware Warranty and Maintenance Services and an IBM Digital Workplace Services solution to keep VECV’s multi-vendor IT infrastructure operating at peak levels. The wide-ranging agreement provides preventative maintenance; availability and performance SLAs; access to spare parts at production sites and off-site parts warehousing; support in extending asset life; regular inventory audits; and skilled local support personnel.
Additionally, IBM developed a governance structure to help VECV manage vendors more effectively. Working closely with VECV, IBM established formal roles and responsibilities within the management framework and determined optimal processes for decision making. IBM is also tasked with ongoing management of the vendor contract lifecycle, which includes monitoring vendor performance to mitigate risk and drive continual improvement.
Finally, the IBM Digital Workplace Services solution empowers VECV employees to use the mobile devices of their choice in the workplace, provides centralized help desk support and offers time-saving self-service capabilities.
The IBM Hardware Warranty and Maintenance Services agreement provides VECV with multifaceted coverage for its IT infrastructure within one contract, helping the organization:
Complementing this coverage, the IBM Digital Workplace Services solution offers the centralized, highly responsive end user support and easy-to-use self-service capabilities VECV needs to keep its workforce up and running. And by enabling employees to easily connect and deploy their own mobile devices, the IBM solution enhances the end user experience and further drives productivity.
A joint venture between the Volvo Group and Eicher Motors Ltd., VECV (link resides outside of ibm.com) formed in 2008 to manufacture and distribute commercial vehicles in India and other developing markets. The company is headquartered in New Delhi and comprises four business verticals: Eicher Trucks and Buses, Volvo Trucks India, Eicher Engineering Components and VE Powertrain. A leader in modernizing India’s commercial transportation industry, VECV employs over 11,000 people and maintains 94 locations.
© Copyright IBM Corporation 2018. IBM Corporation, IBM Services, New Orchard Road, Armonk, NY 10504
Produced in the United States of America, November 2018.
IBM, the IBM logo, ibm.com and Global Technology Services are trademarks of International Business Machines Corp., registered in many jurisdictions worldwide. Other product and service names might be trademarks of IBM or other companies. A current list of IBM trademarks is available on the web at “Copyright and trademark information” at ibm.com/legal/copyright-trademark.
This document is current as of the initial date of publication and may be changed by IBM at any time. Not all offerings are available in every country in which IBM operates.
The performance data and client examples cited are presented for illustrative purposes only. Actual performance results may vary depending on specific configurations and operating conditions. THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT IS PROVIDED “AS IS” WITHOUT ANY WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING WITHOUT ANY WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND ANY WARRANTY OR CONDITION OF NON-INFRINGEMENT. IBM products are warranted according to the terms and conditions of the agreements under which they are provided.