VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd.

IBM created an integrated Infrastructure Services support contract that includes IBM® Hardware Warranty and Maintenance Services and an IBM Digital Workplace Services solution to keep VECV’s multi-vendor IT infrastructure operating at peak levels. The wide-ranging agreement provides preventative maintenance; availability and performance SLAs; access to spare parts at production sites and off-site parts warehousing; support in extending asset life; regular inventory audits; and skilled local support personnel.

Additionally, IBM developed a governance structure to help VECV manage vendors more effectively. Working closely with VECV, IBM established formal roles and responsibilities within the management framework and determined optimal processes for decision making. IBM is also tasked with ongoing management of the vendor contract lifecycle, which includes monitoring vendor performance to mitigate risk and drive continual improvement.

Finally, the IBM Digital Workplace Services solution empowers VECV employees to use the mobile devices of their choice in the workplace, provides centralized help desk support and offers time-saving self-service capabilities.