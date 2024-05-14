No one likes wasting efficiency and money, particularly manufacturers. Given the amount of time, energy and effort that goes into gathering the necessary raw materials, preparing them to exacting standards and finally assembling them into a usable product — any defective or unusable unit can be downright annoying. Or even worse, financially damaging.

And the more complicated the product, the more frustrating non-conforming production runs can be.



“We’re producing high-precision mechanical components — like recirculating ball screws for the aerospace industry,” explains Mauro Bernareggi, Chief Information Officer at UMBRAGROUP. “Some of our products take up to four months to make. And if you produce non-conforming items after months of working, the economic impact is high.”



In particular, UMBRAGROUP was concerned with these non-conforming parts as they occurred in later production stages, when value is more relevant. “As those numbers add up,” continues Bernareggi, “it affects the profit and value of our business. We had tried to address this issue as part of our continuous improvement efforts, still there was room for improvement — so we decided to go with a different approach using analytic and predictive tools.”



Having poured over countless production records and reports, the business needed to shift its approach to a new method of considering the problem. “It was around three years ago when we first heard about machine learning and AI,” adds Bernareggi. “And we saw how some were using this technology to analyze data stemming from different sources to identify root causes that were not obvious to human analysis. We needed something like that.”

