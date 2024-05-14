In today’s environmentally-conscious world, Toyota (link resides outside ibm.com) came to IBM Watson® Advertising looking to reach and engage auto-intenders. Since Toyota’s Prius Prime vehicle (link resides outside ibm.com) is more technologically advanced than your average car, IBM Watson Advertising Conversations technology solution provided a perfect vehicle to engage and educate this tech savvy audience.

IBM Watson Advertising and Toyota collaborated on the first cognitive ads for the auto industry with Conversations. Watson was trained on Toyota’s product information and vehicle FAQ’s, and used natural language processing to enable 1:1 dialogue with users.

