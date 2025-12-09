In response to this issue, Anshin Life co-created with IBM Client Engineering and began developing a classification and analysis model using IBM® watsonx.ai. The project progressed through collaboration between the business and IT departments, integrating their respective expertise. The business department was responsible for defining requirements and user tests, while the IT department was in charge of project management and architecture design. IBM presented implementation proposals and provided knowledge on generative AI. By proceeding with agile development on a weekly cycle, respective initiatives were realized with a sense of speed.

In the first phase focused on “business efficiency,” customer feedback from phone calls and other sources was captured by generative AI and classified into approximately 40 industry-wide codes. In the second stage, for the purpose of “advanced analysis,” important keywords set by the company were extracted as hashtags and cluster analysis was performed, making it possible to analyze text data, which was previously challenging.

In terms of classification and analysis accuracy, the combination of watsonx.ai’s natural language processing technology and Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) technology achieved both high accuracy and flexibility. Since watsonx.ai was running on the cloud, the company was also able to handle personal information with peace of mind.

The project’s smooth progress was supported by the “application owner system,” a framework under which the business and IT departments worked together to identify necessary functions and allocate appropriate resources by proceeding from PoC to full-scale development from a small start. In addition, by taking on the challenge of “trying it out first” with a target of 70-80% accuracy, rather than seeking perfection from the start, overall efforts were revitalized, helping the project to move forward with speed and agility.

Koji Imakiire, manager in charge of the project belonging to the Digital Support Group, Anshin Life IT Planning Department, speaks about how he worked to move it forward smoothly. “Controlling expectations for generative AI is key, to avoid falling into underestimation, or conversely overconfidence that it’s a ‘universal tool that can do anything’. To this end, it was important for everyone in the user department to engage the project with a sense of satisfaction. By performing user verification in each instance with products that actually work in weekly agile development, we made consistent improvements.”