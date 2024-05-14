Like many leaders in the logistics industry, TM International Logistics relies on SAP solutions to drive its business processes, including financial accounting and consolidation, sales and procurement. Over the years, the company developed several home-grown applications to address other process requirements, such as warehouse management, cargo-loading and customs clearance.

“We were facing some tough technical challenges in our transformation journey,” recalls Abhishek Verma. “Our in-house applications were developed at different times, to support different tactical requirements, and only a handful were interconnected. As a result, we lacked a single, integrated view of our business data."

Abhishek Verma adds, “At the same time, we knew that our on-premises SAP ERP applications would be unable to deliver supply chain insights at the increased speed and scale we were looking for."

He continues, "We were confident that SAP S/4HANA hosted in the cloud would offer us the performance we were targeting, and we could integrate data from our in-house applications to create a single, accurate and timely source of business data.”