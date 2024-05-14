To enhance its digital marketing capabilities, The Works selected IBM Watson Campaign Automation—putting personalized, multi-wave email campaigns at its marketers’ fingertips for the first time.

“One aspect of the IBM offering that impressed us most was the support,” Joseph continues. “We knew from our experience with IBM WebSphere Commerce that IBM had the skilled resources we needed to get the most from our investment.”

Elizabeth McNab, Email and Social Marketing Manager at The Works, adds: “From a marketing technology perspective, IBM Watson Campaign Automation out-performed the other solutions we considered. We saw a great deal of value in the ability to segment our customers based on browsing behavior data from our website, and to optimize our messages for mobile platforms. IBM Watson Campaign Automation also makes it easy to integrate data from third-party platforms, which enables us to harness data from our customer loyalty system.”

Today, The Works uses IBM Watson Campaign Automation to segment its customers based on their browsing behavior and purchasing histories, and reach out with relevant content, offers and promotions.

“As a multi-channel business, we need to find innovative ways to talk to all our customers—not just our online shoppers,” says Joseph. “Today, any in-store customers who register for a loyalty card are given the opportunity to opt in to communications from our IBM Watson Campaign Automation database. By taking a more proactive approach to data collection, we are gaining deeper insights into individual customer profiles, which helps us shape more compelling messages.”

The Works can now use AI-powered analytics in IBM Watson Campaign Automation to visualize how customers are reacting to its emails and identify opportunities to enhance future campaigns.

“In the past, we had no straightforward way to determine what was working well in our campaigns and what wasn’t—but now, that’s all changed,” comments McNab. “With click-through heatmaps in IBM Watson Campaign Automation, we can clearly see which parts of our emails are attracting the most attention—and we’ve already started making changes as a result. For example, we recently saw that toy promotions with GIF animations had significantly higher engagement than those with static images. By feeding this insight back to our designers, we’ve seen a significant boost in click-through rates for these campaigns.”

The Works has also seen success using the Watson Marketing Assistant capability of IBM Watson Campaign Automation. An early adopter of the solution, The Works has now trained the assistant in its internal terminology and uses it on a weekly basis to prepare customer engagement metrics for the company’s board of directors.