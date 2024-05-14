For tens of thousands of financially distressed citizens in the UK, The Insolvency Service offers a beacon of hope.

The government agency offers debt solutions and services to individuals and employees of insolvent companies, and helps creditors get paid in cases of bankruptcy and liquidation. Just how many people the organization has supported is reflected in the numbers: in 2018, it issued its 250,000th debt relief order and returned over GBP 61.3 million in dividends to creditors. And in the last decade, it has provided more than GBP 2.3 billion in debt relief.

But providing that relief—and processing billions in payments—is complex. The agency’s Redundancy Payment Services (RPS) business unit, which processes claims and calculates payments, handles as many as 80,000 claims annually and, on occasion, as many as 170,000. What’s more, cases are getting larger and more complicated.

While the agency’s primary purpose remains the same—to deliver economic confidence—the insolvency landscape in which it operates is changing. This requires The Insolvency Service to evolve its operations and the IT infrastructure supporting it.

“There are new forms of debt relief and new methods of dealing with insolvency being developed,” says Sharon Lewis, Deputy Chief Operating Officer at The Insolvency Service. “So our ability to adapt and develop our IT systems in line with that is really important.”

The agency’s key IT systems included five disparate case management applications that all of the business units relied on for operations. The lack of connectivity resulted in data duplication and no single view of claimants or companies, making it difficult for case officers to glean actionable information. The IT infrastructure also included a host of back-end business systems for finance, documents, payments and other applications that were not fully integrated, making the speed and quality of the agency’s service less effective than it could be.

For example, RPS case officers had to manually select which calculation to pay from two options presented by comparing data supplied by claimants, such as how long they’ve worked for a company, against data in wages records. Making changes was often time-consuming and expensive. System limitations made it difficult to process large quantities of cases without adding extra staff. Case officers had to track and record some business processes on spreadsheets to compensate for the limitations of the current systems, restricting companywide visibility. Plus, there were specific sets of rules to follow.

Unless the agency took action, there was a risk that the limitations of its IT systems could negatively affect customers.

Recently, The Insolvency Service launched its Target Operating Model, One Service. Ultimately aimed at providing rapid and high-quality service to all its stakeholders, the strategy calls for pulling together the various business units to act as one by implementing key infrastructure changes.

“A fundamental building block of the strategy is bringing together our five case management systems,” says Sharon Lewis, “so we have one version of the truth across the entire service.”