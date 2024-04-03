For a gaming and lottery service provider, crafting captivating and secure online lottery experiences, such as interactive games, mobile applications, and e-commerce platforms, is essential to increasing customer engagement and boosting lottery revenues for the states and providences they support. Accurate and timely responses to player inquiries are essential to maintaining positive end-user experiences in the fast-paced industry.

A North American lottery and digital gaming enterprise was facing challenges in quickly and consistently responding to players’ queries. The multi-state, multi-jurisdiction enterprise’s response time was hampered by the volume of inquiries it received and the specificity each answer required, per the local laws applied to each lottery and unique rules that applied to each game. Delayed response times resulted in player frustration. The speed of response was put further at risk by the near real-time changes in information such as winnings, winner announcements, and seasonal and other promotions. Ensuring that players received accurate and consistent information was paramount, as any discrepancies could lead to confusion and dissatisfaction, placing player engagement, and by extension gaming and lottery revenues, at risk.