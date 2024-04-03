For a gaming and lottery service provider, crafting captivating and secure online lottery experiences, such as interactive games, mobile applications, and e-commerce platforms, is essential to increasing customer engagement and boosting lottery revenues for the states and providences they support. Accurate and timely responses to player inquiries are essential to maintaining positive end-user experiences in the fast-paced industry.
A North American lottery and digital gaming enterprise was facing challenges in quickly and consistently responding to players’ queries. The multi-state, multi-jurisdiction enterprise’s response time was hampered by the volume of inquiries it received and the specificity each answer required, per the local laws applied to each lottery and unique rules that applied to each game. Delayed response times resulted in player frustration. The speed of response was put further at risk by the near real-time changes in information such as winnings, winner announcements, and seasonal and other promotions. Ensuring that players received accurate and consistent information was paramount, as any discrepancies could lead to confusion and dissatisfaction, placing player engagement, and by extension gaming and lottery revenues, at risk.
The gaming and lottery provider sought an AI enterprise technology provider to address its customer experience challenge. It relied on the services capabilities of IBM Business Partner Technology Dynamics (TechD). TechD’s virtual agent-based solution design was based on NeuralSeek (link resides outside of ibm.com), a natural language AI platform designed to apply large language models (LLMs) and corporate knowledge base, with IBM® watsonx™ Assistant and IBM Cloud®. This AI-based solution streamlined operations and provided players with dependable assistance. Through the virtual agent solution, players now receive specific answers in a matter of seconds on lotteries and online gaming platforms—regardless of the time of day or the complexity of their questions.
NeuralSeek’s natural language response and built-in data analytics capabilities provide consistent and accurate responses to player queries in real-time, including winner announcements and special events. Additionally, the TechD solution protects personally identifiable information (PII) for thousands of players across multiple states and platforms.
The TechD approach solidified its customer’s position as a leader in the lottery and digital gaming industry, where player engagement and responsiveness are vital to boosting revenues for the states and jurisdictions it serves. The virtual agent not only helps accurately answer a high volume of queries, but it has also reduced the customer support team’s workload by 40%–60%, redirecting their efforts to higher-value player-focused services and projects.
TechD (link resides outside of ibm.com), an IBM Business Partner, has been helping companies and organizations optimize their IBM data, AI, analytics and data management systems, hybrid cloud and security solutions implementations since 2009. In partnership with IBM, TechD has conducted hundreds of successful implementations of IBM data warehousing and analytics along with security and governance on-premises or in the cloud, helping the clients moving forward. The company provides consulting services, solutions and training to organizations across multiple industries. As trusted experts in business intelligence, analytics and data warehousing, TechD assists, translates and builds relationships with organizations through its data and cloud management expertise.
