Tech Mahindra, a technology consulting and digital solutions provider, realized their clients were drowning in information hidden within massive, unstructured documents. These documents, including financial reports, contracts and onboarding forms, often span over a hundred pages and combine text, complex tables and images. Extracting value from this data is slow, manual and error-prone, with every variation in format or layout adding new layers of complexity.

Tech Mahindra knew automating these processes was key, but they recognized that the real opportunity was intelligence. By applying generative AI (gen AI) to understand and reason over complex document structures, their clients could accelerate decision-making and unlock new efficiencies. Yet, many organizations remained cautious, concerned about governance, transparency and control. Addressing this dual challenge—AI capability and trust—became the foundation for Tech Mahindra’s collaboration with IBM.