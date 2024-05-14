“The culture of our organization is we work as a team,” explains Dr. Everton Gomede, Head of Technology at Sicoob. “I do one task, another person does the next task, and so on, and we produce together. But people have limits to how many tasks they can perform in a day.”

Many processes at Sicoob, such as those for insurance quotes, payroll loans and customer registration, are document- and form-intensive, and require a significant amount of data entry. For example, until recently, opening a customer account was a two-day process of due diligence, with employees reviewing and evaluating multiple customer-provided forms for legitimacy. After, they manually entered the data into the ERP system. When there were errors, employees had to backtrack, which added more time. They repeated the process for each account opening request — roughly 150 a day.

“When people type data all day, data quality suffers,” says Dr. Gomede. “Humans are very good at creating things. But we aren’t good when we have to repeat tasks or activities over and over again.”

Ensuring compliance to complex data protection regulations was also a challenge because mistakes could put the company at risk of penalties and fines. “It was very difficult to guarantee that all the tasks were performed following the rules of compliance,” adds Dr. Gomede.

In 2019, Sicoob launched a robotic process automation (RPA) initiative aimed at reducing lead times of key business processes. But equally important was the goal of freeing employees from menial tasks so they could engage with and contribute to the company in more meaningful ways.