Solitaire Interglobal Ltd.

Books and movies offer some of life’s sweetest moments. Whether it’s spending a summer afternoon spellbound by a novel or an evening on the edge of your seat, eating popcorn and cheering on your favorite superhero, stories offer a uniquely human escape.

But what about people who struggle to enjoy books and movies? Those whose eyesight is failing; those who struggle to concentrate on the written word; those who find the motion in movies overwhelming because of PTSD?

The team at SIL wanted to bring storytelling to differently-abled people across the globe. After spending years educating businesses about IT and helping them analyze and mitigate risk, the company launched Wenebojo, an entirely new way to experience stories.

Named for a mythical Native American storyteller from the Ojibwe tribe, Wenebojo is a streaming service that offers purpose-written stories delivered as “bookcasts.” Specially trained authors write engaging stories designed to appeal to Wenebojo’s audience, and then designers and voiceover artists work together to bring the stories to life. The result is a story that can be watched, listened to or read without distractive imagery or jarring transitions.

Kat Lind, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at SIL, explains: “It’s designed to be something that’s immersive without putting the strain on human abilities that sometimes fail or erode.” Whether that failure is due to vision or hearing loss, autism, PTSD or dementia, bookcasts can reach people for whom books and movies have lost their appeal. Wenebojo is available on a variety of digital devices, including phones, tablets and TVs.

As the team at SIL began to develop the offering, they identified a few particularly important considerations. Wenebojo’s underlying infrastructure would need to be extremely reliable, because any disruption of service would undermine the platform’s entire purpose. The solution would also need to protect data and privacy, because bookcasts are made with original content and delivered to private citizens all over the world. And lastly, the Wenebojo platform would have to be highly scalable, able to absorb a growing number of users without interruption.