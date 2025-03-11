With a 28-year history of providing IT solutions for businesses in the Netherlands and around the world, SLTN has grown to become one of Europe’s largest privately owned system integrators. It employs more than 600 highly skilled IT professionals, and its HR team is responsible for further enabling the growth and onboarding additional staff but also keeping these talented staff happy and productive.

“We’re a small but dedicated team of five people in HR, and the volume of questions—ranging from basic policy clarifications to sensitive personal issues—can be overwhelming,” says Yrjan Dommerholt, Senior HR Business Partner at SLTN. “We are spending so much time answering basic questions that it is difficult to make time for more complex or strategic work. The productivity and satisfaction of employees are sometimes impacted due to the two-to-three-day response times at busy periods on HR-related questions.”

Many of the issues that employees raise with HR are highly personal, especially with employment conditions, fringe benefit and family matters, such as parental leave, sickness and bereavement. The HR team wanted to make sure they had the bandwidth to handle these issues with care and sensitivity and always give colleagues the time and support they need. That meant finding a way to reduce the team’s workload, leading SLTN to explore whether AI could offer a viable solution.