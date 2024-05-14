Despite the tremendous benefits of AI, the distribution and global adoption of AI frameworks continue to be challenges both in terms of understanding the technology and because of the perceived complexity of the technological implementation. However, a key industrial shift is taking place within the agency and performance search marketing segments, primarily driven by internet advertising trends such as search engine optimization (SEO) and search engine marketing (SEM).

The issue is that websites are fundamentally stupid. They don’t generate their own intelligence to help companies drive business, despite their central role in a company’s marketing intelligence and commerce. For example, although agencies and enterprise teams adopt machine learning for everything from data augmentation and advertising automation to predicting shopping behaviors, the technology often fails to capture the first-person data entered as the first step in the customer journey, leaving AI models incomplete or flawed.

Furthermore, when organizations turn to digital ad campaigns and results generated by major platforms such as Google and Facebook, they’re relying on incomplete information from algorithms that treat every lead as a conversion, whether it’s spam, a solicitation or a true customer. Even when these campaigns are infused with AI, today’s major platforms keep critical search term data and other information hidden from the company that should own it, often citing privacy regulations.

The founders of SherloQ believe that businesses should be able to see their own data and generate insight from it. “There was a point when you could see the search terms people were using coming to your website, but [Google and Facebook] started to take those away years ago,” says Jim Fitzgerald, Co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer at SherloQ. “As time has gone by, they’ve started to strip out a lot of the natural language that people use, leaving root terms with words missing. Marketers know that root terms impact search, but they can’t see how the consumer is really talking about the product or company.”

This information gap has real-world consequences for businesses and agencies, even when they use the most advanced performance marketing and digital ad campaigns.

For example, a business might have a great marketing idea that somehow misses the mark because it has no visibility into how customers actually search for its products. This was the case for Hurley & David Inc. (HDAIR), an HVAC company that wanted to sell more ductless air conditioning units, known as mini-splits.